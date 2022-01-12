Health, safety concerns lead NWU men to postpone next two games

Health and safety concerns within the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball program led to the postponement of two games, including Wednesday's home meeting with Simpson at Snyder Arena.

The Prairie Wolves' game against Loras scheduled for Saturday also was called off. Make-up dates for the games will be announced at a later date.

The postponements did not alter the schedule for the NWU women, who hosted Simpson on Wednesday night and will host Loras at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The next scheduled game for the Wesleyan men, who are 8-6, is Jan. 19 at Coe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0