 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Fox edges Nebraska Wesleyan men on last-second free throw
0 Comments

George Fox edges Nebraska Wesleyan men on last-second free throw

  • Updated
  • 0
State college basketball logo

Brendan Ritschard hit a tiebreaking free throw with 2 seconds remaining to lift George Fox to a 69-68 men's basketball win against Nebraska Wesleyan on Wednesday in Newberg, Oregon.

Nebraska Wesleyan (6-5) tied the game at 68-68 on Peter Lash's three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining.

Ritschard was fouled after his team pulled down an offensive rebound with 5 seconds remaining. He missed the second free throw and NWU was unable to get a good look for a game-winning try.

NWU trailed 66-60 with a little more than 2 minutes remaining before going on an 8-2 run.

Landon Torneten led the Prairie Wolves with 21 points. Lash had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Jack Groeteke added 13 points.

Momo Stokes led George Fox (6-5) with 17 points.

NWU's Oregon road trip will continue with a game against Williamette on Thursday in Salem, Oregon.

East grad Sam Griesel says death 'crossed my mind' looking back on traumatic medical emergency
Brookings, South Dakota — and ESPN — taking notice of what Aurora grad Scheierman brings to the game
Concordia men soaking in the sun rays and its best hardwood start in 17 years. What's been sparking it?

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News