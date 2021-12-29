George Fox edges Nebraska Wesleyan men on last-second free throw

Brendan Ritschard hit a tiebreaking free throw with 2 seconds remaining to lift George Fox to a 69-68 men's basketball win against Nebraska Wesleyan on Wednesday in Newberg, Oregon.

Nebraska Wesleyan (6-5) tied the game at 68-68 on Peter Lash's three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining.

Ritschard was fouled after his team pulled down an offensive rebound with 5 seconds remaining. He missed the second free throw and NWU was unable to get a good look for a game-winning try.

NWU trailed 66-60 with a little more than 2 minutes remaining before going on an 8-2 run.

Landon Torneten led the Prairie Wolves with 21 points. Lash had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Jack Groeteke added 13 points.

Momo Stokes led George Fox (6-5) with 17 points.

NWU's Oregon road trip will continue with a game against Williamette on Thursday in Salem, Oregon.

