NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

Former Hawkeye buries late three to lift Creighton women past Iowa and into Sweet 16

IOWA CITY — Lauren Jensen left Iowa in search of a better opportunity.

She found it at Creighton. Did she ever.

Jensen’s winning three-pointer with 12.6 seconds stuck a dagger in the Hawkeyes’ full-house crowd and NCAA Tournament hopes as CU advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 64-62 stunner Sunday afternoon.

Tenth-seeded Creighton led for more than two quarters before second-seeded Iowa, behind the 1-2 punch of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, took a four-point lead late. Jensen scored five straight — first on a layup, then the three-pointer at the top of the key — to give CU a 63-62 lead. The Bluejays then withstood two Iowa chances to win or tie. Clark missed a runner at the rim. Czinano missed from 3 feet away, the ball hanging on the rim long enough to give Iowa little chance for a putback.

Instead, the Jays (22-9) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. Iowa (24-8) finished its season well short of the Final Four goals it had.

