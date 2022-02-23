Doane knocks off third-seeded Northwestern in GPAC Tournament; Concordia shoots past Morningside

Alec Oberhauser scored 22 points, including a dagger three-pointer with 47 seconds remaining, to lift sixth-seeded Doane to a 64-61 win against third-seeded Northwestern in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Doane will play at Concordia in Saturday's semifinal round.

The Tigers trailed by four early in the second half before going on a 9-0 run.

Josiah Gardiner and Anthony Laravie each added 12 points for Doane, which made 10 three-pointers.

Carter Kent scored 17 points and Gage Smith added 15 to lead the Concordia men to an 83-70 win against Morningside.

The Bulldogs knocked down 15 three-pointers. Kent and Garrett Seagren each had three.

On the women's side, Jada Campbell scored 20 points to lead Dakota Wesleyan to a 68-52 win against Concordia in the GPAC Tournament quarterfinals. Taysha Rushton and Sadie Powell each had 13 points for Concordia, which will learn next week if it earns an at-large bid in the NAIA Tournament.

