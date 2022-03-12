Creighton goes ice-cold on threes, falls to Villanova in Big East title game

The Big East player of the year came up big in crunch time Saturday night.

Collin Gillespie hit back-to-back three-pointers to give No. 8 Villanova a 50-45 lead with two minutes left and the Wildcats held on for a 54-48 win over Creighton in the Big East Tournament championship game at Madison Square Garden in New York.

It's the fourth time Creighton has finished second at the Big East Tournament.

Gillespie finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams struggled offensively most of the night as Creighton finished 3-of-29 on three-pointers.

In the first half, Creighton shot 32% from the field, Villanova 30% and they combined to go 2-of-26 on threes.

Villanova never trailed, scoring the first seven points in the first 2:35. But Creighton held the Wildcats scoreless over the last 4:54 of the half, and with points in the paint from Kalkbrenner, Alex O'Connell and Arthur Kaluma, the Jays whittled their deficit to 19-18 at halftime.

Creighton caught the Wildcats at 21-21 on an O'Connell three-pointer — the Bluejays had missed their first 13 three-point attempts — and took its first lead at 23-22 on a Kalkbrenner layup.

Villanova made another push to go up 36-29 with 10 minutes left. But Creighton, which started the game 10-of-34 from the field, went eight for its next 12 to grab a 43-39 on a Kalkbrenner dunk at the 5:30 mark.

But Gillespie's three-pointers turned the momentum back to the Wildcats.

Creighton and Villanova split their regular-season matchups, with CU winning 79-59 at home and Villanova rolling to a 75-41 win in Philadelphia. In Villanova's win, Creighton went 3-of-24 from the three-point line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0