Concordia's Kent and Smith, Doane's Hatcliff earn first-team honors from GPAC

Concordia's Carter Kent and Gage Smith were named first-team men's basketball honorees by the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

The 10-player first team also included Doane sophomore Josiah Gardiner.

Kent, who earned second-team honors twice, is having his best season for the Bulldogs, who won the the GPAC Tournament title on Tuesday night. He leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game, and is converting nearly 44% of his field-goal attempts.

Smith, who earned second-team accolades last year, is averaging 14.1 points per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field. He also leads Concordia in rebounds (7.8 per contest).

Concordia's Justin Wiersema was named to the second team.

On the women's side, Doane's Mak Hatcliff was the only true freshman to be named to the All-GPAC first team. The Beatrice graduate also was named GPAC freshman of the year after setting numerous school records, including marks for points in a game and in a single season.

She was joined on the team by Concordia second-year freshman Taysha Rushton, who averaged 17.9 points per game.

Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek, a former Husker, was named the GPAC player of the year.

