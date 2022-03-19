Concordia men's season comes to an end in NAIA Tournament quarterfinals

Concordia's memorial march through March came to an end Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Talladega (Alabama) used a big run that spanned over the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to race to a 77-69 win in the NAIA men's tournament quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.

Concordia's season ends at 28-7. The Bulldogs made their deepest postseason since reaching in the NAIA Division II national title game in 2005.

AJ Watson, who grew up in nearby Bonner Springs, Kansas, led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Noah Schutte had 15 and Carter Kent, in his final game with Concordia, scored 12.

Kamron Brice had 20 points for Talladega, which advances to Monday's semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs ran out in front in each of its first three NAIA Tournament games, but they found themselves chasing the second-seeded Tornadoes (31-5) for much of Saturday night.

Talladega's Markel Williams hit a three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give his team a 45-34 lead.

And then the Tornadoes sent the Bulldogs into the tailspin.

Talladega opened the second half on a 9-0 run and Concordia didn't score its first points of the half until the 14:50 mark.

Concordia got to within 14 on Noah Schutte's layup with 11:43 remaining, but Talladega answered with a three and later pushed the lead to 22.

Concordia had a 40-22 scoring advantage in the paint, but the Tornadoes hit 11 three-pointers while the Bulldogs made just 3 of 20.

