Concordia men will open NAIA Tournament play in Omaha

The Concordia men's basketball team won a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season championship and then the GPAC Tournament title.

The Bulldogs' reward? Starting their NAIA Tournament campaign in their own state.

Concordia earned a No. 5 seed and will open against 12th-seeded Indiana Northwest on March 11 in Omaha.

The other teams in the four-team Omaha pod are No. 4-seeded Marian (Indiana) and No. 13 Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee).

The Bulldogs will be playing in their 11th national tournament.

Concordia last made the NAIA Tournament in 2020, losing to Ottawa (Kansas) just before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the remainder of the tournament. Six current Bulldogs, including All-GPAC selections Carter Kent and Gage Smith, were on the team that season.

Bellevue also made the men's field, grabbing a 16 seed. The Bruins will play at William Penn (Iowa) in the opening round.

For the 11th straight season and 14th time in 15 years, the Concordia women are headed back to the NAIA Tournament.

The Bulldogs earned the No. 9 seed and will open against eighth-seeded Benedictine (Kansas) on March 11 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Concordia finished just three games over .500 at 16-13, but the Bulldogs were rewarded for playing a difficult schedule. Their résumé includes wins against then-No. 3 Wayland Baptist (Texas) and then-No. 12 Northwestern (90-58).

If Concordia wins the opener, a potential second-round meeting with top-seeded Campbellsville (Kentucky) awaits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0