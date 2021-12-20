Concordia men soaking in the sun rays and its best hardwood start in 17 years. What's been sparking it?

The Concordia men's basketball team is on a fun ride at the moment.
The Bulldogs have won 11 of their first 14 games, they look like a contender for a regular-season conference championship and they've spent the past few days in Florida soaking up the sun and checking out the attractions like Daytona International Speedway.
It's a nice reward for a team off to a great start, but truth be told, it's a business trip.
Concordia is playing in the Daytona Beach Shootout. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 23 in the NAIA, lost to No. 8 William Jessup 70-62 on Sunday and will play Rochester at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Sunday's loss likely won't dampen the spirits of a team that thinks it has the pieces to make a big run when the calendar turns to 2022.
Concordia is ranked for the first time since the 2010-11 season and its 11-2 start was its best 13-game start since the 2004-05 squad jumped to 13-0. The early slate included a 92-76 home win against Jamestown, which was ranked in the top 10 at the time.
"We thought we had a chance to be pretty good this year," Concordia coach Ben Limback said. "We returned everybody from last year's team and had a solid year last year during COVID, but definitely this is a group that's motivated and wants to win the league and wants to get back to the national tournament.
"This is just a great step and halfway point where we get to evaluate but also know we got a lot of work to do."
The No. 23 ranking, revealed last week, was nice, too, Limback notes. The goal now is to climb the ladder.
The Bulldogs are doing it with a veteran roster and an abundance of balance.
Carter Kent is riding a hot streak and has emerged as one of the top players in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Crete graduate and 6-foot-2 junior guard is averaging 16.9 points per contest and is shooting 46.2% from the field.
Junior guard Justin Wiersema is averaging 13.6 points and junior forward Gage Smith 12.8.
A big jolt to Concordia's fast start has come from sophomore Noah Schutte, who played high school ball at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. He's averaging 14.2 points per contest after chipping in 2.9 points in limited minutes last season.
Limback, in his ninth season at Concordia, said he hasn't coached a team with this much scoring balance.
"This year is kind of special where we've got five or six guys that can score double figures, and it's a fun group that way," he said. "If one guy is not clicking, you kind of expect someone else to step up."
The Bulldogs also are sharing the ball, which is a big emphasis in Limback's system. Concordia is averaging 15.6 assists per contest, and five players have 20 dimes or more, including Kent (49), Wiersema (47) and sophomore AJ Watson (38). They also don't turn over the ball much.
"I think it's trust," Limback said of what's making it all click this season. "We have a group of guys that on the floor don't really care who gets the credit, or who gets the shot. They trust each other and the ball moves."
Concordia, which is 6-2 in conference play, has won three GPAC Tournament titles, the most recent in 2020, but has yet to win a GPAC regular-season title. So, yeah, they're motivated.
As usual, the GPAC road will be a grind. Jamestown is No. 12, and Morningside and Briar Cliff also are contenders. Both also handed Concordia a loss.
Because he has an experienced team, Limback expects the Bulldogs to take their successful start in stride, knowing there's plenty left to accomplish.
"I think that's where the senior leadership comes into play," he said. "I think the young guys probably feel like they got other years they can accomplish this type of thing, but I think the seniors know this is their last ride and they want to ride the ride as long as they can.
"You worry about the lack or urgency and settling in, but I truly believe the leadership on this team won't allow that to happen."
