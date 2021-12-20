Concordia men soaking in the sun rays and its best hardwood start in 17 years. What's been sparking it?

The Bulldogs also are sharing the ball, which is a big emphasis in Limback's system. Concordia is averaging 15.6 assists per contest, and five players have 20 dimes or more, including Kent (49), Wiersema (47) and sophomore AJ Watson (38). They also don't turn over the ball much.

"I think it's trust," Limback said of what's making it all click this season. "We have a group of guys that on the floor don't really care who gets the credit, or who gets the shot. They trust each other and the ball moves."

Concordia, which is 6-2 in conference play, has won three GPAC Tournament titles, the most recent in 2020, but has yet to win a GPAC regular-season title. So, yeah, they're motivated.

As usual, the GPAC road will be a grind. Jamestown is No. 12, and Morningside and Briar Cliff also are contenders. Both also handed Concordia a loss.

Because he has an experienced team, Limback expects the Bulldogs to take their successful start in stride, knowing there's plenty left to accomplish.