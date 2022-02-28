Concordia men look to add GPAC Tournament title to season's accomplishments

It's been a fun ride for the Concordia men's basketball team, which earned a share of the regular-season conference championship and has clinched a spot in the upcoming NAIA Tournament.

The Bulldogs have a chance to add another perk Tuesday night when they host Jamestown in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament championship game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Friedrich Arena in Seward.

Concordia reached the final with a 67-65 win against rival Doane in Saturday's semifinals.

The Bulldogs (24-6) earned the No. 2 seed for the tournament after splitting the GPAC regular-season title with Briar Cliff. The Chargers lost in the first round, opening the door for Concordia to host the GPAC Tournament final for the first time since 2005.

Concordia will play in its second GPAC Tournament final in three years.

According to the NAIA's "net efficiency" metric, Concordia and Jamestown are the top two teams in the GPAC.

Jamestown (24-8) reached the NAIA national quarterfinals last year and reached the GPAC final after blowing out Dordt 83-59 in the semifinals. The Jimmies are first in the GPAC in scoring (80.5 points per game). Concordia (79.4) is third.

Concordia swept the season series, winning 92-76 in Seward and 82-79 in North Dakota.

