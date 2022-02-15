Carter Kent, Concordia's newest 1,500-point club member, an elite scorer, but a better leader

Carter Kent wasn't keeping track. No one was updating him where he stood on the all-time scoring charts at Concordia, either.

His climb to 1,500 career points, the ninth player to accomplish such a feat at the school, came quietly in a Jan. 19 contest against Morningside.

"People (after the game) were just telling me congrats, and I'm like, 'For what?'" Kent said.

Even though Kent's rise up the school's scoring chart has sped up during his best season as a Bulldog — the senior guard has had games of 35, 32, 26, 25 (twice) — his perspective on the game he has played since the third grade hasn't changed.

Kent is an elite scorer, a player coach Ben Limback is very comfortable drawing up a play for when the team needs a key bucket. He can swing a baseball bat pretty well, too. But it's Kent's team-first mentality that stands out to those around him.

"He certainly has been having a great senior year," Limback said. "He'd be the first guy to tell you, all he really wants and cares about is trying to help us win as many games as we can."

That's evident in listening to Kent talk about surpassing 1,500 career points.

It's a neat milestone, the Crete graduate says, but it's not going to define his college career.

"It's definitely a blessing, but that doesn't happen without other guys on the team, all of the work they put in," Kent said. "I'm thankful for that."

Still, it's a lot of fun. And Kent and the Bulldogs are having fun with life near the top of conference standings.

Fueled by balanced scoring — four players average more than 12 points a game — and an emphasis on moving and sharing the ball, Concordia is 20-6 overall and 13-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

A big game awaits the Bulldogs. They host GPAC-leading Briar Cliff (19-8, 15-3) on Wednesday. Concordia can still win the league's regular-season title, but it will need to beat Briar Cliff and hope for a little help to do so.

A 54-50 loss at Doane last week damaged the Bulldogs' hopes of catching Briar Cliff with two games to go. The fact remains, though, that Concordia still has a chance to make some noise in February and March, and Kent is playing a big part.

He leads the team in scoring (17.2 points per game), three-point makes (53), free-throw shooting (85%), assists (83) and steals (33).

"He does so much more than score for us," Limback said. "I think that's the part that I don't think people always realize."

Kent made an immediate impact in college. He started 30 of 31 games his first season, averaged 10.4 points per contest and was named GPAC freshman of the year. Not bad for a player who contemplated playing college baseball instead.

He averaged 12.6 points as a sophomore and 15.2 as a junior.

Kent has found ways to get better each year, and Limback said the 6-foot-2 guard is much stronger this year.

Though Kent continues to work on his shot or other parts of his game, his improvement plan through college has focused on leading.

"It's really not anything physical that I try to improve," Kent said. "It's just being a good person and really investing in others, kind of being that guy that others can come talk to."

The season is winding down and so are the careers of Concordia's six seniors.

For Kent, who will graduate in May before going to veterinary school, it will be his final chance to make an impact on the court and on his teammates.

"Really, I'm just trying to enjoy time with the guys and everything, just being around the team, because I know that's the biggest thing I'm going to miss when I'm done with it all," Kent said. "It's definitely been a ton of fun, though. I think we're seeing a lot of our hard work over the years pay off but definitely, we have a long ways to go."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.