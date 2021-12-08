Buena Vista gets hot in second half, storms past Prairie Wolves

Trailing 35-26 at halftime, Buena Vista exploded for 50 second-half points by shooting 58.6% in the final 20 minutes to upend Nebraska Wesleyan 76-72 Wednesday at Snyder Arena.

The Beavers, led by former NWU assistant Trevor Johnson, utilized their advantage down low, outscoring the Prairie Wolves 42-32 in the paint.

While Buena Vista (3-7, 1-2 American Rivers) went off in the second half, Wesleyan was the opposite, shooting an ugly 32.4% from the field after going 14-of-27 (51.9%) in the first half.

Zane Neubaum led the Beaver attack with a game-high 27 points, 16 of those coming in the second half. Michael Santich had 14 points, and Simon Daniel added 13.

Josh Rogers and Tyler Converse led the Prairie Wolves (5-3, 2-1) with each scoring 15 points.

Nebraska Wesleyan is back at Snyder Arena on Saturday against Dubuque, the reigning ARC champion, for the second game of a three-game homestand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0