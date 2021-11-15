Beatrice, NWU grad Trey Bardsley wins gold medal at FIBA 3x3 tournament

Trey Bardsley was recently added to Team USA's roster for the first-ever FIBA AmeriCup 3x3 basketball tournament.

The Nebraska Wesleyan graduate left the tournament having to make room for some travel souvenirs.

Bardsley scored 21 points over five games in helping Team USA win a gold medal Sunday in Miami. The Beatrice native hit a key two-point shot to give the Americans a 16-15 lead in the final against Brazil. USA won the game 21-15.

Bardsley, who was making his first appearance with the national team, also won a silver medal in the individual shooting competition.

Joining Bardsley on the four-person American team was Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and tournament MVP Charlie Brown, who played at Saint Joseph's.

With the win, the Americans clinched a spot in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, which will take place in June in Belgium.

Bardsley earned a spot on the senior national team after great success with the 3BALL Omaha team, which won a national title last summer in Springfield, Massachusetts. The 3BALL team includes former Husker Steffon Bradford, Klaye Rowe and Dylan Travis.

