Basketball was right call for Doane's Mak Hatcliff, who is among nation's top scorers as a freshman

She's averaging 23.1 points per game, which ranks first in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and fifth nationally (She's the only NAIA freshman in the top 13). Hatcliff made an immediate impact, scoring 32 points in the season opener against Peru State. Her production has only gotten better and more consistent. In her past five games, Hatcliff has scored 31, 29, 29, 31 and 32 points.

"I work hard (and) always try to do my best and improve every game," Hatcliff said of the record. "There's always something that I can do better, so that part was very rewarding, and kind of letting me know that I'm on the right track.

"It's not just me, it's a game of teamwork, so I have to give credit to my teammates."

Though the stat sheet says Hatcliff had a seamless transition to college, she said she's still adjusting to the pace of the game, including playing with a shot clock. But working for points in coach Ryan Baumgartner's free-flowing offense has allowed Hatcliff to flourish early.