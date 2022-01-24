Basketball was right call for Doane's Mak Hatcliff, who is among nation's top scorers as a freshman

Mak Hatcliff grew up loving basketball in a town that loves its basketball.
But by her sophomore year of high school, when Hatcliff began thinking about college, the Beatrice native thought she'd be pairing volleyball with her college studies.
Hatcliff made a reverse to the hoop.
"Just kind of another spark hit me and I was like, 'I don't think I'm ready to leave basketball,'" she recalls. "That's when I decided I was going to play college basketball."
It didn't take long for Hatcliff, who was an all-state libero her senior year in high school, to appreciate that decision. Her Doane coaches and teammates are glad she picked hoops, too.
In her first year of college ball, Hatcliff has emerged as one of the top scorers in the NAIA, and it took her only 20 games to set the school's freshman season scoring record. It came Jan. 15 against Morningside when Hatcliff dropped 29 points.
Hatcliff said she didn't know about the record until after the game.
"My parents told me and I was like, 'What?'" said Hatcliff, who broke Trudi Veerhusen's record from the 1987-88 season. "I was just kind of shocked."
Hatcliff, who is up to 508 career points, called the record "very rewarding." It's been a very rewarding season for the 5-foot-7 guard.
She's averaging 23.1 points per game, which ranks first in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and fifth nationally (She's the only NAIA freshman in the top 13). Hatcliff made an immediate impact, scoring 32 points in the season opener against Peru State. Her production has only gotten better and more consistent. In her past five games, Hatcliff has scored 31, 29, 29, 31 and 32 points.
"I work hard (and) always try to do my best and improve every game," Hatcliff said of the record. "There's always something that I can do better, so that part was very rewarding, and kind of letting me know that I'm on the right track.
"It's not just me, it's a game of teamwork, so I have to give credit to my teammates."
Though the stat sheet says Hatcliff had a seamless transition to college, she said she's still adjusting to the pace of the game, including playing with a shot clock. But working for points in coach Ryan Baumgartner's free-flowing offense has allowed Hatcliff to flourish early.
"We also have our set plays that are designated for certain people, but I really think with us having freedom and (Baumgartner) having confidence in us, I think that really helps give me that spark to get going," said Hatcliff, who is shooting nearly 50% from the field and is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.
Helping Hatcliff prepare for the college game were several coaches and role models along the way, beginning with her father.
"My dad loves basketball, so he got me started," said Hatcliff, who earned all-state first-team honors in basketball as a senior despite being hampered by an ankle injury. "Coached me for years. He's always been there for me, whether it's just going to the (YMCA) and working out, or in our driveway playing H-O-R-S-E."
Ben Essam, a former Beatrice assistant coach, also worked with Hatcliff on her game, and she also put up shots in gyms with former Beatrice standout Michaela Jones, who is playing at Washington State.
What kind of follow-up will Hatcliff have following a stellar freshman season? She has set her bar high, but like she said, there are always improvements to be made.
What has Hatcliff more excited is watching the program grow. The Tigers were 5-20 last year and 2-25 the previous season.
It only took Doane the first five games this season to match last year's win total — it started 6-0 and is now 9-13. Doane is 3-11 in league play, but is much more competitive. Recently, it took GPAC power Concordia to overtime and lost by four to a strong Dakota Wesleyan team.
The Tigers' top six scorers are all underclassmen, including sophomore Olivia Nall (10.1 ppg), junior Ashley Teten (8.1) and junior Sydney Roth (8.1). Another freshman, Kali Staples of Broken Bow, joins Hatcliff in the starting backcourt.
"This team is amazing," Hatcliff said. "I couldn't have asked for a better team my freshman year. We're just a family, we all work hard, we all want to win, and whether we win or lose, we really focus on what did to improve. Every game or every practice, we always try to improve on something."
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.