Alexander, Bluejays grit out first-round overtime win against San Diego State

FORT WORTH, Texas — For 10 excruciating minutes, Trey Alexander sat waiting.

The freshman guard committed his fourth foul with 16 minutes, 41 seconds to play, which earned him a long shift on CU’s bench — longer than any stint since starting point guard Ryan Nembhard broke his wrist on Feb. 23.

But in the late moments of Thursday’s 72-69 win, Alexander’s moment arrived, and he seized it. Whether he was too young to understand the tension or too mature to be fazed by it doesn’t matter.

The fact is he scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and overtime and the Jays, despite losing another key player to injury, are still alive.

They finished the win without Ryan Kalkbrenner, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, fell to the floor while running back on defense with 2:42 to play in overtime. Already down to a seven man rotation and their third point guard, this loss felt like the one that would sink them.

But trailing 69-66, Alexander sunk a pull-up jumper from the baseline. Then he finished a fast break layup while being fouled by Omaha native Aguek Arop 39 seconds later.

As the buzzer sounded, Alexander led the Jays toward their cheering section and celebrated his best work yet.

For 36 minutes, Creighton only looked close enough. They pulled within five on five separate occasions but were rebuffed each time. Matt Bradley sunk a pull-up jump shot to settle SDSU down early in the half. Adam Seiko answered little brother Arhthur Kaluma’s bank shot with a three-pointer at the 12:06 mark. And with 3:48 Trey Pulliam beat the shot-clock buzzer with a pull-up three that extended SDSU's lead to nine.

Then Greg McDermott turned the pressure up, and San Diego State proved that no experience — the Aztecs played seven seniors Thursday — can prepare you for this tournament’s late-game mania. The Aztecs committed four turnovers over the next 3:14, and the Jays took advantage with a 9-0 run. With 11.2 seconds to play, Alexander sliced through the lane and tied the game with a floater. Creighton hadn’t held a lead since 16:41 remained in the first half.

The Jays found trouble with turnovers early and fell behind 37-30 at halftime because of it. CU committed 11 first-half turnovers after averaging 11 per game in their previous six games.

Freshmen Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander combined for five of those 11. So did seniors Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell. The Aztecs’ aggressive defense required adjustments from everyone. CU fell behind 35-21 after Tahirou Diabate’s layup with 4:42 to play.

