AJ Watson excited for homecoming as Concordia's memorable basketball season shifts to Kansas City

AJ Watson and his Concordia teammates felt right at home this season, going 16-0 at Friedrich Arena.

So when the Bulldogs saw they'd open the NAIA Tournament in nearby Omaha, Watson was quick to point out the home feel to a national championship chase.

"I tell my teammates and coaches this all the time," Watson said. "From here on out, it's home games ... whether we're in Omaha or whether we're in KC."

A week after winning two tournament games in front of a pro-Concordia crowd at Sokol Arena at Creighton, the Bulldogs' men's basketball team will finish its season at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium, the site of the final four rounds of the NAIA Tournament.

It's also home for Watson, a sophomore point guard who grew up in Kansas City, Kansas. And, yes, the Watson faithful will be out in full force, much like it was when Concordia played Division II Rockhurst in an exhibition game in KC earlier this season.

"A bunch of Nebraska parents still showed up, but I think my family and friends stole the show," said Watson, who attended Bonner Springs High School. "They were so loud. It's always fun playing in front of people that you're with."

Fifth-seeded Concordia (27-6) will play eighth-seeded Indiana Kokomo (31-3) in the Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Friday. Though Watson has never played at Municipal Auditorium, he's hoping the Bulldogs will play like they're at Friedrich Arena.

The Bulldogs, riding a tidal wave of momentum, have won 10 of 11 games, including impressive victories — 96-78 over Indiana Northwest and 90-67 over Marian (Indiana) — in the opening rounds of the 64-team NAIA Tournament.

Home or away, the Concordia offense has been cooking, and Watson is at the controls.

The 5-foot-8 guard came off the bench as a freshman before working his way into the starting lineup as a sophomore.

It took a lot of hard work to get here for Watson. Coach Ben Limback told the guard that he had the talent to be an all-conference player. Watson took those words to heart and began working on being more consistent as a scorer, ball-handler and defender. He worked on his reads.

Watson is averaging 9.9 points per game, and his 46 three-point makes rank second on the team. He's also an 84% free-throw shooter, and dishing assists to a slew of scorers led by all-Great Plains Athletic Conference players Carter Kent, Gage Smith and Justin Wiersema.

For Watson, though, it will always go back to speed and defense.

"Part of me being a competitor is I don't want to get scored on," Watson said. "Defense has always been something that I've taken pride in."

Athletic ability? Ask Watson's high school football coach.

Watson grew up only playing basketball but went out for football as a prep senior after his friends convinced him to give it a try. He ended up as an all-state slot receiver.

These days, it's basketball all the time, and Watson wants to help extend a memorable season for the Bulldogs. If Concordia wins Friday, it will play in the quarterfinal round Saturday.

Though this is new territory for Concordia — the Bulldogs haven't won two games in an NAIA Tournament since 2005 and they're in Kansas City for the first time since 1991 — this isn't a just-happy-to-be-here trip.

Fueled by last weekend's wins in Omaha, the Bulldogs feel like they're not done yet, Watson said.

"When you think about it, we're fighting to win a national championship," he said. "We've put in so much work this season and we don't want it to go to waste. Win or lose, we're not failures, but just the motivation that we know that the national championship is in our sight and it's in our grasp, we can obtain that, our motivation is through the roof."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.