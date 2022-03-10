A fake tooth and winning ballgames two of many connections between Concordia's Limback, Olson

Drew Olson's introduction to Ben Limback started with an elbow to the face.

At the time, Olson was a freshman basketball player at Hastings College and Limback a senior at rival Concordia.

Olson got caught in a trap, tried to squeeze between a couple of defenders, one of them being Limback, and took an elbow to the face that left a lasting impression.

"I broke my tooth," Olson recalls. "I have a fake tooth because of Ben."

Limback says Olson probably can tell the story better. After all, it was the freshman who was on the painful end of that first meeting.

"He was just kind of this freshman that played for a rival and I was probably trying to win and do whatever it took, and I hope I wasn't too cheap and dirty," Limback said.

Call it friendly fire.

More than 20 years later, Limback and Olson are rubbing elbows as head basketball coaches at Concordia, and both have teams playing in the NAIA Tournament this weekend.

Olson's women's team is the No. 9 seed in the Bowling Green, Kentucky, pod. The Concordia men, under Limback's watch, are the No. 5 seed in the Omaha pod. Both teams play Friday.

"We love it," Olson said on the Bulldogs doubling up on success. "I love seeing how awesome they (men) are. They're a really, really good basketball team."

As former Bulldogs, Olson and Limback take great pride in coaching their alma mater.

After spending his freshman season at Hastings, Olson transferred to Concordia in 2000. At the time, Limback had graduated but remained at Concordia to assist then-head coach Grant Schmidt.

Olson, who also played tennis in college, was a coach on the floor, Limback recalls.

Indeed, Olson wanted to be a coach, and after serving as an assistant at Bellevue, he landed the women's job at Concordia in 2006 and turned the Bulldogs into an NAIA power.

Limback, who was hired by Concordia in 2013 to coach the men, wanted to follow a similar blueprint.

"When I took over, we wanted to get the program to the point just like where the women's were," said Limback, who has led Concordia to two NAIA Tournament appearances in three seasons. "Competing for not only a conference title, but competing at the national level. We're not there yet, but we're excited to be in the national tournament again."

After working through some major roster turnover and an 8-21 campaign in 2013-14, Limback has led the Bulldogs to seven winning seasons in eight years, including 25-6 this season.

"To be honest, I think that more should be written about him and what he did," Olson said of Limback's rebuilding project.

Though they coach different teams, Limback and Olson talk basketball all the time together. Limback says he'll pick Olson's brain, but it doesn't stop in the basketball offices.

"It's such a true blessing to have coaches in our own department that I can just walk down the hall and say, 'Hey, how did you guys prepare for nationals?'" said Limback, noting Concordia's success in other sports such as volleyball and baseball. "It's a really cool brotherhood that we have, a Bulldog brotherhood, not only within our student-athletes, but within our coaching staff, too."

The Concordia men will play 12th-seeded Indiana Northwest (23-7) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena in Omaha. The other two teams in the pod are fourth-seeded Marian (25-5) and 13th-seeded Freed-Hardeman (19-12). The opening round final is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the winner of that game will advance to the 16-team finals site.

The Concordia women (16-13), who have played the toughest schedule in the country, will play eighth-seeded Benedictine (21-10) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The host school in the regional is Campbellsville (29-4).

The Concordia women are in the NAIA Tournament for the 11th straight year.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.