With its 'back against the wall,' Mississippi State downs Vanderbilt to set up winner-take-all game for CWS crown

OMAHA — Monday’s College World Series finals opener couldn’t have gone much worse for Mississippi State. Facing elimination on Tuesday night, the game couldn’t have gone much better for the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State worked 10 walks, barreled up 14 hits and got clutch outs when it mattered most. With its season on the line, the No. 7 Bulldogs looked every bit the part of a championship-caliber team in a 13-2 win over No. 4 Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
“Big bounce-back game from our guys,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Just a resilient group, we’ve had our back against the wall it feels like all year long and they just keep responding.”
After giving up seven runs in the first inning Monday, a fast start was imperative for Lemonis' group.
The Bulldogs did just that, albeit with a little luck on their side. Vanderbilt third baseman Jayson Gonzalez booted a ground ball in the bottom of the first, setting up Luke Hancock for an RBI single down the right-field line and Mississippi State’s first lead of the championship series.
Vanderbilt’s CJ Rodriguez tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run to left field in the top of the second, but the third inning soon became a party for the maroon-clad Bulldog fans that spread throughout the stadium.
It may have started with a bit of fortune — a Tanner Allen ground ball getting stuck in the shortstop’s glove for an infield single — but the four-run frame required patience to pull off. Sandwiched between four walks, Scotty Dubrule provided a clutch two-RBI single, and the Bulldogs grabbed a 5-1 lead on a wild pitch.
“We were just going to stay in the moment; just stick to our approaches and look for good pitches to hit,” Dubrule said. “You're really not trying to complicate things; you just keep doing the same thing you've been doing all year, and it clicked for us tonight.”
Vanderbilt started 17-year-old Christian Little on the mound, but he and each of the four Commodore pitchers that followed in relief were unable to keep the Bulldogs off the basepaths. Mississippi State finished with 26 baserunners, and its five-run surge in the seventh inning helped add to the lopsided score line.
The 11-run margin of victory represents the second-largest win in a CWS final, just behind Rice’s 14-2 win over Stanford in 2003.
Despite the big first inning on Monday, Vanderbilt managed just five hits in the win and didn’t improve on that figure this time around. Bulldog pitchers Houston Harding and Preston Johnson gave up four hits while striking out 11 batters.
“We're ecstatic because, one, we're still playing; and, two, we used two arms tonight,” Lemonis said. “We have an opportunity to use some different guys (Wednesday) now because of the score.”
Presumably, it’ll be a battle between pitching aces in Wednesday’s championship game. Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker threw 111 pitches in his six-inning outing against NC State on Friday, and he’ll have an extra day of rest compared to Mississippi State’s Will Bednar, who threw 96 pitches against Texas on Saturday.
On the season, Rocker is 14-3 with a 2.52 ERA, while Bednar is 8-1 with a 3.34 ERA. Both project as potential first-round picks in the MLB Draft.
Vanderbilt, the 2019 national champion, is seeking to become the seventh program to win back-to-back College World Series titles, joining Texas (1949-50), USC (1970-74), Stanford (1987-88), LSU (1996-97), Oregon State (2006-07) and South Carolina (2010-11).
Mississippi State is not only seeking to win the program’s first College World Series title, but also the school’s first-ever national championship in a team sport. The decisive third game will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“We're going to remain cool, calm and collected and bring the same energy out (Wednesday),” Dubrule said.