With its 'back against the wall,' Mississippi State downs Vanderbilt to set up winner-take-all game for CWS crown

It may have started with a bit of fortune — a Tanner Allen ground ball getting stuck in the shortstop’s glove for an infield single — but the four-run frame required patience to pull off. Sandwiched between four walks, Scotty Dubrule provided a clutch two-RBI single, and the Bulldogs grabbed a 5-1 lead on a wild pitch.

“We were just going to stay in the moment; just stick to our approaches and look for good pitches to hit,” Dubrule said. “You're really not trying to complicate things; you just keep doing the same thing you've been doing all year, and it clicked for us tonight.”

Vanderbilt started 17-year-old Christian Little on the mound, but he and each of the four Commodore pitchers that followed in relief were unable to keep the Bulldogs off the basepaths. Mississippi State finished with 26 baserunners, and its five-run surge in the seventh inning helped add to the lopsided score line.

The 11-run margin of victory represents the second-largest win in a CWS final, just behind Rice’s 14-2 win over Stanford in 2003.

Despite the big first inning on Monday, Vanderbilt managed just five hits in the win and didn’t improve on that figure this time around. Bulldog pitchers Houston Harding and Preston Johnson gave up four hits while striking out 11 batters.