The 2020 college baseball season that wasn't provided Jeff Henrichs the sign he needed to keep going with his umpiring career.

"It was a sign to see if I was ready to retire. I'm getting to that point where I don't have too many more years. But I truly missed it, so that was the one good thing that came out of it," Henrichs said. "I knew I still wanted to be on the field, I enjoyed being on the baseball field, and enjoy working baseball games.

"That was a good indication that I'm not ready to quite give it up yet."

Henrichs, a 1981 Lincoln East graduate, came back for his 37th year of umpiring in 2021, working a season of Big 12 and Pac-12 games.

And in May, near the end of a season like no other, Henrichs got the call he's gotten seven times before — he had been chosen to work the College World Series.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s your first time or my eighth time. You get that call like that third Monday of May, it does make it special, especially since they went back to 100% (capacity), and just watching the super regionals and the way the crowds have been," Henrichs said before the event started.

"I think the next 10 days are going to be electric, because people want to get out, they want to see sports, and you know what? They’ve been pent up for a year and a half, and they’re ready to watch sports and be excited."

Henrichs was excited, too. Only one of the seven other umpires to earn a CWS assignment, Perry Costello (nine times), has made more trips to Omaha than Henrichs' eight.

And as Henrichs said, time is running short in a long career that seen him work some of the biggest games of many college baseball seasons.

"I definitely want to go a year before it's too late to go, that's for sure," Henrichs joked when asked how much longer he wants to umpire. "I work hard and try to do a good job. And so once I lose that fire in the belly I'll know it's time. But it's not quite there yet."

The fire was certainly tested both in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 season, of course, ended after just a few weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the residual effects from the pandemic led to a bushel of changes.

"On Friday," Henrichs said, "will be my 68th and last COVID test of the baseball season."

Wearing a facemask under his protective mask while behind the plate when it was 90 degrees out "wasn't a lot of fun", Henrichs said.

"After 37 years you think you've seen it all, and guess what, it's something new," Henrichs said.

There has been plenty of new for Henrichs. After living in California for 23 years, Henrichs moved back to Lincoln in January and took over the team leader role at Keller Williams Realty.

Henrichs will take pride, he said, when his hometown is listed as Lincoln instead of Sacramento, California.

Henrichs has a son and daughter-in-law that work at the University of Nebraska. There are two step-daughters in Denver. His oldest son lives in Minneapolis, while his youngest just graduated from UC Davis in California.

"My whole family's here," Henrichs said. "It was just time to come back."

Family ties are one of the things that make the CWS special, Henrichs said. All three of his sons were in the stands on Saturday, when Henrichs worked first base in the North Carolina State-Stanford game, and again on Father's Day when Henrichs was behind the plate for Virginia's win over Tennessee.

"Father's Day at the College World Series means a lot," Henrichs said, his voice cracking with emotion. "It's good to have my sons there. And all the hard work, and to see your boys … Fathers' Day means a lot to me at the College World Series."

Henrichs is hopeful he'll be able to see his family at some point during the 10 days he is in Omaha. NCAA restrictions will keep him from doing much other than going to his games and staying at a local hotel. But there might be a moment when he'll be able to relish his assignment with his loved ones.

"We're told to be careful, which we will be, but we want to celebrate," Henrichs said. "It's a long year, from Feb. 15 all the way to now. So you miss a lot of things. You miss a lot of family time.

"So to have everybody together — we'll be able to do a couple things, but we'll be careful."

