'We can compete with anybody': Michigan tops Rutgers 10-4, wins 10th Big Ten baseball tournament title

OMAHA — After retiring nine straight batters, Michigan’s Jacob Denner came up with one final big moment with his team’s season on the ropes.

The Wolverine pitcher maneuvered his way out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout in the sixth with a three-run lead in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

It was a pivotal out that helped propel Michigan (32-26) to win its first conference title since 2015 with a 10-4 win over Rutgers (44-15) on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The Wolverines have now won a record-tying 10 Big Ten Tournament titles and are just the third No. 5 seed to ever claim the crown.

Denner pitched for the Wolverines against the Scarlet Knights last weekend, allowing six runs on five hits. He also gave up three runs Saturday to Iowa without getting an out.

On Sunday, he pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out seven.

“It just shows the type of kid that he is,” UM coach Eric Bakich said. “If he was feeling sorry for himself today for what he did yesterday, he could not have done what he did.

“To come out today and really settle the game down for us and keep the momentum on our side, to use a football analogy, was winning time of possession. We want to be on offense a lot, and he allowed us to do that.”

Michigan’s offense exploded Sunday, scoring 23 runs in its two wins over Iowa and the Scarlet Knights. It got going early with a pair of runs in the first inning and dominated late when Rutgers tried to claw back.

The Scarlet Knights did manage to cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Tony Santa Maria. However, Jimmy Obertop put the game away for Michigan, launching a three-run homer in the top of the eighth into a strong wind and the bleachers in right-center field.

“We believe our office is the best in the country,” Michigan outfielder Clark Elliott said. “We can compete with anybody, and we can hit with anybody.

“If someone's having a bad day, the guy behind is going to pick us up. Even when we do have an off day, there's never any doubt with the guys and everybody's staying positive, even the pitching staff. Everyone knows we got each other's back.”

It was not just power or a multitude of base hits that got the job done for Michigan, either.

The Wolverines set a new Big Ten Tournament record, drawing 28 walks over their five games including eight in Sunday's final. They also plated four runs on suicide squeeze plays in the championship game.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Bakich said. “We take pride in baserunning and being super selective at the plate to be able to hit for power and slug. Then to be able to have the attention to detail for when you need to break out a squeeze or a double squeeze.”

Two weeks ago, Michigan was swept by Maryland. The Wolverines came to Omaha needing to win the conference to keep their season alive. Now, they are heading into the NCAA Tournament with eight wins in their last 10 games.

“We were leaving College Park a few weeks feeling absolutely overmatched, and we had to regroup and make some adjustments,” Bakich said. “Credit to the players and credit the team for sticking with it.”

Replicating the postseason success like making a run to the College World Series finals in 2019 is a big challenge. But with the way they are playing, the Wolverines think they have a chance to make some noise.

“You got to get hot at the right time, and we are getting hot at the right time,” Elliott, the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, said. “It’s a really exciting time to be a Wolverine. It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks coming up.”

This is Michigan's third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and fifth in seven seasons.

