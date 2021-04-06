 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top seeds aren't guaranteed to host baseball and softball regionals this season. Here's how it'll work
0 comments
topical

Top seeds aren't guaranteed to host baseball and softball regionals this season. Here's how it'll work

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Mississippi Arkansas Baseball

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn celebrates with his team after beating Mississippi 14-1 in Game 3 of a super regional in June 2019.

 Associated Press file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel talk through what they found most interesting and informative about the first week of Nebraska spring football and break down the verbal commitments of 2022 WR Victor Jones Jr. and 2023 TE Benjamin Brahmer.   

The NCAA Division I baseball and softball tournaments will have predetermined sites for regionals and super regionals as a safeguard against COVID-19.

In a recent memo to Division I baseball and softball administrators, NCAA sports directors said schools are invited to bid to be among 16 regional hosts in each sport. Those sites will be announced the week of April 26 for softball and the week of May 10 for baseball.

Eight super-regional sites will be selected from among the 16 regional sites.

Traditionally, regionals are awarded to the top 16 seeds announced the day before the 64-team tournament fields are announced. The eight highest advancing seeds typically host super regionals.

The rationale for predetermining sites, according to the memo, is that additional time is needed to prepare them for COVID-19 testing procedures.

The eight super-regional winners in softball will play in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City beginning June 3. The eight advancing baseball teams play in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha beginning June 19.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News