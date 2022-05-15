Three-homer game and two walk-off hits in two days: Concordia's Jayden Adams is hitting all the right notes

There is being in the zone, and then there is whatever stratosphere Jayden Adams was in during the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball tournament.

In a game Concordia had to win to stay alive, the junior second baseman bashed three home runs in his first three at-bats in a 20-10 win against Northwestern last Monday.

Later that night, Adams bagged his first-ever career walk-off hit in the Bulldogs' 5-4 win in a rematch with Northwestern.

A day later, Adams did it again. His RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning sparked a 7-6 walk-off win against Jamestown in the championship game.

"I got up there (for the) first walk-off, thinking to myself — my heart is beating — 'You got to win this game,'" Adams said. "I was really nervous. I got up there for the second one and I had a lot of confidence and nothing was really fazing me.

"That was a really special moment, because baseball is really hard and that's a huge thing to do in one day and I'm really grateful for that."

Adams' scorching hot GPAC Tournament helped Concordia lock up an NAIA Tournament bit for a second straight season. Truth is, Adams has been swatting a big bat all season.

After hitting five homers as a sophomore, the Waverly graduate has 16 this season. He earned all-GPAC first-team honors after hitting .401 while racking up a school-record 81 hits. He also has 15 stolen bases.

Offseason shoulder surgery kept Adams from doing any work last summer, and he was limited in the fall. So he focused on working on his lower-body strength, and it's led to an uptick in power.

Adams also has a different approach to the game.

"I battled stuff last year (and) I had a lot of negativity in my head, and this year, I've been all positive, making sure I'm staying on top of my game," Adams said. "(Baseball's) been a failure-based game and I think the main thing was not getting upset about the things I can't control."

But Adams proved in the GPAC Tournament, there are a lot things he can control, like coming up clutch in numerous big moments.

"After hitting two of them (walk-off hits), that's probably the most fun I've ever had, especially the second time, because I wanted to do it again," Adams said.

In the GPAC Tournament alone, Adams went 16-for-30 (.533) with 12 runs scored, 14 RBIs and four home runs.

Did we mention that was just the GPAC Tournament?

Adams is hoping to carry the hot bat in the Bellevue regional in Omaha. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs, who reached the NAIA World Series last year, will open against fifth-seeded Judson (Illinois), with the winner playing host Bellevue, which is ranked No. 6 nationally.

Whoever is playing Concordia, they'll have to contend with more just Adams. Joey Grabanski has 17 homers, Keaton Candor has 16 and Jaiden Quinn has 15.

The Bulldogs (36-15-1) have been hammering the ball all season — their 100 homers rank fourth nationally — and now they're riding a lot of momentum after winning five straight games to win the GPAC Tournament.

"Our confidence is really, really high," Adams said. "We've been talking about it all year that we kind of haven't been putting everything together when it needs to be. It really showed that if we put it together how lethal our offense can be."

Doane (37-12), which won the GPAC regular-season title, will open NAIA Tournament play against No. 9 Vanguard in the Lewis-Clark State bracket.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

