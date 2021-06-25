Texas coach David Pierce makes exception as Longhorns stave off CWS elimination: 'Relax'

OMAHA — David Pierce doesn't talk to Zach Zubia during games.
Yet he chose the biggest game of both of their careers as a time for an exception.
Good call, Coach.
Zubia lined a three-run double in the ninth inning that slammed the door on Texas' 6-2 win against Virginia in a College World Series elimination game Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park.
Regarded as one of the Longhorns' best hitters, Zubia entered the game mired in a 3-for-30 drought since NCAA Tournament play started.
Pierce says he and assistant coach Troy Tulowitzki reached an agreement earlier this season: Pierce is to leave Zubia alone during games because, in short, he wants his slugger to swing the bat despite Zubia's preference to work deep counts.
Perhaps fittingly, Zubia worked out a walk in the eighth inning and eventually advanced to third base, where his coach roams (coaches) when the Longhorns are up to bat.
The coach couldn't resist.
"I said, you've got to see the ball," Pierce recalled. "And when we were talking at third base I said, 'Man, you've been in the three-hole since the middle of March for a reason. You're a great hitter; you're one of the best hitters on our team.'
"Relax, see the ball and trust yourself."
Zubia put the game away, but Ivan Melendez had the swing that put the Longhorns ahead.
He hit an RBI single in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie. He also hit a double to lead off the second inning and scored on Douglas Hodo III's single.
Melendez, who bats fourth, is anchored one spot after Zubia. He entered the game 3-for-19 since June 5.
No, he and Zubia didn't put their heads together in search of a cure for their slumps.
"We didn't talk about anything," Melendez said. "We just tried to keep it going, stay working hard. When you're down you just have to keep working, keep pushing through. That's about it."
In a way, the game spanned two days. Scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, heavy rain and lightning pushed first pitch back to 9:45 p.m., the latest a CWS game has started since 1997.
The final out was recorded at 12:58 a.m. Friday.
The Longhorns took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after Eric Kennedy scored on a wild pitch.
Then Virginia got to work. Following a walk, Chris Newell gave the Cavaliers the ultimate jolt from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, as his two-run homer to right field tied the game 2-2 after five innings.
Both starting pitchers gave their team ample opportunity to win. Texas' Pete Hansen allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings while Mike Vasil went six innings for Virginia and yielded two runs (one earned).
Trailing by one run, Cavaliers threatened a rally in the eighth inning. With a runner on second base and one out, Pierce turned to relief pitcher Aaron Nixon with the No. 3 and 4 spots due up.
Kyle Teel, the team leader in batting average and slugging percentage, was promptly hit by a pitch, and pinch-hitter Brenden Rivoli grounded into an inning-ending double play.
With the win, Texas (49-16) advances to take on Mississippi State (47-16) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs beat the Longhorns 2-1 in opening-round action Sunday.
Virginia, the 2015 champion, bows out of the tournament at 36-27.
