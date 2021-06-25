 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas coach David Pierce makes exception as Longhorns stave off CWS elimination: 'Relax'
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Texas coach David Pierce makes exception as Longhorns stave off CWS elimination: 'Relax'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CWS Virginia Texas Baseball

Texas' Ivan Melendez (17) slides home in the second inning against Virginia during a College World Series elimination game Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

 John Peterson, Associated Press

OMAHA — David Pierce doesn't talk to Zach Zubia during games. 

Yet he chose the biggest game of both of their careers as a time for an exception.

Good call, Coach.

Zubia lined a three-run double in the ninth inning that slammed the door on Texas' 6-2 win against Virginia in a College World Series elimination game Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park.

Regarded as one of the Longhorns' best hitters, Zubia entered the game mired in a 3-for-30 drought since NCAA Tournament play started.

Pierce says he and assistant coach Troy Tulowitzki reached an agreement earlier this season: Pierce is to leave Zubia alone during games because, in short, he wants his slugger to swing the bat despite Zubia's preference to work deep counts.

Perhaps fittingly, Zubia worked out a walk in the eighth inning and eventually advanced to third base, where his coach roams (coaches) when the Longhorns are up to bat. 

The coach couldn't resist.

"I said, you've got to see the ball," Pierce recalled. "And when we were talking at third base I said, 'Man, you've been in the three-hole since the middle of March for a reason. You're a great hitter; you're one of the best hitters on our team.'

"Relax, see the ball and trust yourself."

Zubia put the game away, but Ivan Melendez had the swing that put the Longhorns ahead.

He hit an RBI single in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie. He also hit a double to lead off the second inning and scored on Douglas Hodo III's single.

Melendez, who bats fourth, is anchored one spot after Zubia. He entered the game 3-for-19 since June 5.

No, he and Zubia didn't put their heads together in search of a cure for their slumps.

"We didn't talk about anything," Melendez said. "We just tried to keep it going, stay working hard. When you're down you just have to keep working, keep pushing through. That's about it."

In a way, the game spanned two days. Scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, heavy rain and lightning pushed first pitch back to 9:45 p.m., the latest a CWS game has started since 1997. 

The final out was recorded at 12:58 a.m. Friday.

The Longhorns took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after Eric Kennedy scored on a wild pitch.

Then Virginia got to work. Following a walk, Chris Newell gave the Cavaliers the ultimate jolt from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, as his two-run homer to right field tied the game 2-2 after five innings.

Both starting pitchers gave their team ample opportunity to win. Texas' Pete Hansen allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings while Mike Vasil went six innings for Virginia and yielded two runs (one earned).

Trailing by one run, Cavaliers threatened a rally in the eighth inning. With a runner on second base and one out, Pierce turned to relief pitcher Aaron Nixon with the No. 3 and 4 spots due up.

Kyle Teel, the team leader in batting average and slugging percentage, was promptly hit by a pitch, and pinch-hitter Brenden Rivoli grounded into an inning-ending double play.

With the win, Texas (49-16) advances to take on Mississippi State (47-16) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs beat the Longhorns 2-1 in opening-round action Sunday.

Virginia, the 2015 champion, bows out of the tournament at 36-27.

The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in June

The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month. 

+2
'This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas
Baseball
topical featured top story

'This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

The Huskers were selected for the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional where they could see top-ranked Arkansas and former Nebraska coach Dave Van Horn.

+2
Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be
Column
editor's pick topical top story

Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska had the Big Ten title locked up with three games to play, and Will Bolt was named the league's coach of the year. Don’t overlook the work of his assistants in that regard. 

+2
Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage
Column
editor's pick topical top story

Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
  • 0

ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson says major league scouts to whom he's talked are split on whether NU's Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch or play infield.

+2
There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional
Baseball
topical featured

There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

The Van Horn/Bolt connection is one of the weekend's biggest storylines, with no guarantees Nebraska and No. 1 national seed Arkansas play each other.

+3
Chick's game-turning blast, Frank's relief outing key Husker rally, and sets up showdown with Hogs
Baseball
topical top story

Chick's game-turning blast, Frank's relief outing key Husker rally, and sets up showdown with Hogs

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Next up, Arkansas: "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best." 

+2
Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him
High School Baseball
topical

Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

Drew Christo has 15 to 20 pro scouts showing up for games. He's likely to be drafted next month. Then it's decision time: college, or pro ball?

+2
Huskers 'confident' after offensive onslaught sends NU to first regional final since 2007
Baseball
editor's pick topical alert

Huskers 'confident' after offensive onslaught sends NU to first regional final since 2007

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth, the Cornhuskers blasted NJIT 18-4 in a Sunday afternoon elimination game.

+3
Hogs go wild late to knock Huskers out of NCAA Tournament
Baseball
breaking topical top story

Hogs go wild late to knock Huskers out of NCAA Tournament

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Husker pitchers threw 11 straight balls in a disastrous eighth inning, and the Razorbacks scored four times to pull away.

+2
After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program
More Husker sports
topical

After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Mikey Hoffer overcame obstacles of all sorts in qualifying in two events for the NCAAs.

+2
Steven M. Sipple: Thrilled by Husker baseball's surge, Moos plans to 'reinvest in the success'
Column
editor's pick topical alert top story

Steven M. Sipple: Thrilled by Husker baseball's surge, Moos plans to 'reinvest in the success'

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska AD Bill Moos believes it's harder to be the hunted than the hunter, which is why he should help Will Bolt as much as he can.

Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials
More Husker sports
topical

Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Abigail Knapton now has two chances to make the U.S. Olympic team. It's what she grew up striving for — just in a different sport.

+2
Girls co-coach of year: Following lead of his Pius X mentors, Ryan Psota leaving his own imprint with Bolts
Girls Basketball

Girls co-coach of year: Following lead of his Pius X mentors, Ryan Psota leaving his own imprint with Bolts

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

Ryan Psota says, "We've had some really good long-term successful coaches here that I can take away a lot of knowledge from." He's not kidding. 

+4
Looking back at the Buck: 20 years later, fond memories remain of Nebraska's rickety old ballpark
Baseball
editor's pick topical

Looking back at the Buck: 20 years later, fond memories remain of Nebraska's rickety old ballpark

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

The beauty was in the imperfections. Those who played at Buck say it fit the Huskers: "Hard-working, blue-collar, straight to the point-type people."

+3
Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show
Olympics
top story

Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

"It was spectacular": Omaha had to wait an extra year, but the city and USA Swimming didn't forget how to put on a great show.

+2
'He can make every throw under the sun': 2022 QB Richard Torres commits to Huskers
Recruiting
editor's pick topical top story

'He can make every throw under the sun': 2022 QB Richard Torres commits to Huskers

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska has its 2022 quarterback after securing a verbal commitment from three-star San Antonio native Richard Torres. 

+3
Olympic Swim Trials scene: 'A dream come true,' Lincoln's Caroline Theil gets chance to swim in prime time
Olympics

Olympic Swim Trials scene: 'A dream come true,' Lincoln's Caroline Theil gets chance to swim in prime time

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Representing Texas A&M and her home state of Nebraska, the Lincoln Pius X graduate reached a national television audience with a top-16 finish.

+3
Olympic Swim Trials scene: Ledecky's wins expected, but even a drop of doubt drives suspense
Local Sports
editor's pick topical

Olympic Swim Trials scene: Ledecky's wins expected, but even a drop of doubt drives suspense

  • Nate Head
  • Updated
  • 0

Katie Ledecky is expected to win every time she dives into the pool. But what if she doesn't? That's what captivated the crowd Wednesday.

+2
In a relaxed 'Blitz' appearance, Frost talks offseason, recruiting numbers and plays trivia with Husker fans
Football
topical alert

In a relaxed 'Blitz' appearance, Frost talks offseason, recruiting numbers and plays trivia with Husker fans

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
  • 0

Sights and sounds, news and notes from Scott Frost's Big Red Blitz appearance in North Platte. 

+3
Olympic Swim Trials scene: Swimming's biggest star, Caeleb Dressel, lets it all out in Omaha
Olympics
editor's pick

Olympic Swim Trials scene: Swimming's biggest star, Caeleb Dressel, lets it all out in Omaha

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

With the likes of Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps no longer being the clear-cut top male swimmer, Dressel seems ready to take over that role.

+3
Girls athlete of year: Challenge Allison Weidner in anything and be prepared to get her best shot
Girls Basketball
editor's pick topical

Girls athlete of year: Challenge Allison Weidner in anything and be prepared to get her best shot

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

"You're never going to get another one like her. "No way. You might have one girl in one sport that just really excels. She excels in all three."

Rahm finds perspective to go with passion and wins a US Open
AP

Rahm finds perspective to go with passion and wins a US Open

  • DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm's road to becoming a U.S. Open champion might have started with a pair of bogeys.

+3
Another national seed falls to this year’s CWS Cinderella, NC State
Local
editor's pick topical

Another national seed falls to this year’s CWS Cinderella, NC State

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

A 15-strikeout performance by Vanderbilt wasn't enough to beat North Carolina State.

+2
What's it like to umpire the CWS? Making his eighth appearance, Lincoln native Henrichs still has 'that fire in the belly'
College Sports
topical alert top story

What's it like to umpire the CWS? Making his eighth appearance, Lincoln native Henrichs still has 'that fire in the belly'

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read

Henrichs is no rookie to the CWS' umpiring crew. Even still, "it does make it special" when that call arrives on the third Monday of May.

+3
Down and out at CWS? Not Vanderbilt, which caps come-from-behind stunner on wild pitch
Baseball
topical

Down and out at CWS? Not Vanderbilt, which caps come-from-behind stunner on wild pitch

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

OMAHA — Momentum and confidence go a long way at the College World Series.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News