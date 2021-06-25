Texas coach David Pierce makes exception as Longhorns stave off CWS elimination: 'Relax'

"Relax, see the ball and trust yourself."

Zubia put the game away, but Ivan Melendez had the swing that put the Longhorns ahead.

He hit an RBI single in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie. He also hit a double to lead off the second inning and scored on Douglas Hodo III's single.

Melendez, who bats fourth, is anchored one spot after Zubia. He entered the game 3-for-19 since June 5.

No, he and Zubia didn't put their heads together in search of a cure for their slumps.

"We didn't talk about anything," Melendez said. "We just tried to keep it going, stay working hard. When you're down you just have to keep working, keep pushing through. That's about it."

In a way, the game spanned two days. Scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, heavy rain and lightning pushed first pitch back to 9:45 p.m., the latest a CWS game has started since 1997.

The final out was recorded at 12:58 a.m. Friday.

The Longhorns took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after Eric Kennedy scored on a wild pitch.