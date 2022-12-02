 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
topical alert

Southeast Community College to add 11 more sports, offer athletics in Lincoln, Milford

  • 0

Southeast Community College, which has campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, will more than double its sports offerings beginning next fall.

SCC will add esports, women's golf, rodeo, trap, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's track and field, men's volleyball, and men's and women's wrestling.

“We’ll be increasing our student-athlete participation from 160 to close to 400,” SCC athletic director Brett Bright said in a news release.

Sports teams, which have been based at SCC's Beatrice campus for several years, will now expand to Lincoln and Milford sites. 

Prior to the expansion, SCC offered men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, men's cross country, women's cross country, golf, men's soccer, women's soccer, softball and volleyball.

The new sports are scheduled to start competition in 2023, excluding men's and women's tennis and men's volleyball, which could be delayed to 2024.

People are also reading…

Doane to discount tuition to community college graduates who pursue 4-year degree
SCC expands offerings for computer information technicians, GIS techs
Girls hoops: A closer look at the Capital City's teams
Boys hoops: A closer look at the Capital City's teams

Press conference with Nebraska players Lindsay Krause and Kaitlyn Hord after their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round win over Delaware State at Devaney Center in Lincoln on Thursday.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News