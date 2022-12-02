Southeast Community College to add 11 more sports, offer athletics in Lincoln, Milford

Southeast Community College, which has campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, will more than double its sports offerings beginning next fall.

SCC will add esports, women's golf, rodeo, trap, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's track and field, men's volleyball, and men's and women's wrestling.

“We’ll be increasing our student-athlete participation from 160 to close to 400,” SCC athletic director Brett Bright said in a news release.

Sports teams, which have been based at SCC's Beatrice campus for several years, will now expand to Lincoln and Milford sites.

Prior to the expansion, SCC offered men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, men's cross country, women's cross country, golf, men's soccer, women's soccer, softball and volleyball.

The new sports are scheduled to start competition in 2023, excluding men's and women's tennis and men's volleyball, which could be delayed to 2024.