OMAHA — Wake Forest’s Chris Katz knew he needed to get creative.
After Wake Forest brought a stuffed pigeon into the dugout for home run celebrations and other big moments during the 2022 season, an NCAA rule change meant an end to celebratory props on the field. Katz was stumped as he mulled over how to celebrate with his teammates while staying within the rules.
Then, he stumbled across a news story about San Diego Padres closer Joe Musgrove using a Polaroid camera to capture big moments. Instantly, Katz knew he’d found his new way to celebrate.
After running the idea by his older teammates, Katz picked up a Polaroid camera and launched a new Wake Forest tradition.
Katz had never been much of a photo-taker before, but he quickly settled into it.
After Wake Forest’s first win of the year, three of Katz’s teammates stood together in the locker room for the first postgame Polaroid of the season. After win No. 5 over UNC-Greensboro, the celebratory Polaroid was taken on the bus ride home. Soon enough, the postgame shots started to grow — because everybody wanted in.
Polaroids taken after every win of the Wake Forest season adorn a whiteboard inside the Wake Forest locker room.
COURTESY PHOTO
“I’d never really done anything like this before, but once I started I just ran with it and went full send,” Katz said. “To start with, the guys didn’t know what to expect, they’d just give a pose and not do too much with it. Later on (in the season), guys were excited to get in there and were thinking of things to put in the pictures when they had a big moment. Plus, everybody loves getting in the win pictures.”
There are two main times when Katz is expected to whip out the Polaroid camera. After a game with a big home run or individual performance from a teammate, Katz would snap a photo of them and give it to them. Most players placed their Polaroids above their locker, while the postgame win pictures took on a life of their own. Katz began assembling the postgame shots on a wall of the locker room, and with 50-plus wins this year, they soon started to add up.
In a season where Wake Forest quickly emerged as the nation’s top team, those pictures helped the Demon Deacons stay in the moment. Plus, it’s no easy task to win day in and day out in a conference like the ACC — so Wake Forest deserved to cherish every win that came its way.
“I feel like everything in the pictures is super authentic, and that’s really unique,” Katz said. “A lot of celebrations are pre-determined and thought out, but everything we’ve captured was real, authentic emotion that we felt right there in the moment.”
There were some close calls along the way, namely a three-game road trip to Pittsburgh in a weekend in April. After Wake Forest fell in a shutout loss Friday, the Demon Deacons emphatically put up 23 runs Saturday and 17 runs in the series finale Sunday — games that had plenty of moments worth capturing.
It was only after snapping a picture of their postgame celebration after win No. 34 that Katz realized he’d gotten down to his final piece of film. Crisis averted.
Polaroid photos taken during the season surround Adam Cecere's name inside the Wake Forest locker room.
COURTESY PHOTO
Katz’s favorite photo of the season came not long after. When Wake Forest clinched the ACC regular-season title with a victory over Florida State, head coach Tom Walter joined Brock Wilken, Adam Cecere and Pierce Bennett for the postgame photo. The players usually jumped in the pictures, not coaches — and Katz knew the concept had fully caught on once his head coach was ready to jump in.
There’s no official counter, but Katz has likely taken more photos of Wilken than of any other teammate considering the junior third baseman had slugged 30 home runs coming into the College World Series.
“The Polaroids are really special,” Wilken said Thursday. “It captures an in-the-moment feeling (that) not too many people get to see from an outside perspective. So for the world to get to see that, it’s just a little glimpse of how much fun we have together in the dugout.”
On the wall of postgame wins, there are two games without an accompanying photo. Katz didn’t capture a postgame shot from wins No. 46 and No. 47 in the ACC Tournament — but his teammates didn’t mind. The Polaroid camera was back for Wake Forest’s home regional and super regional, which the Demon Deacons ran through without a loss to reach the CWS.
Win No. 52 was the final one Katz could hang in the Wake Forest locker room. With the Demon Deacons off to Omaha, the wall of Polaroids remained behind.
The Deacons won its first action in Omaha since winning the College World Series title in 1955!
When the season eventually comes to an end, Katz has considered compiling the postgame shots into a book, while the individual photos handed out to teammates will be theirs to have. Starting pitcher Rhett Lowder already knows what he’ll be doing with his Polaroids.
“The few that I’ve gotten this year, I get to keep a little memory and probably give them to my mom or something at the end of the year,” Lowder said. “It’s one of the coolest things that I think we’ve ever done.”
In Wake Forest’s Saturday afternoon game against Stanford, the picture-ready moments weren’t so clear. A solo home run by Wilken in the second inning certainly made the cut, but Wake Forest spent much of the game trailing 2-1.
When designated hitter Danny Corona chopped a 2-RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning, things finally took a turn for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons quickly closed Stanford out, turning a game-ending double play that sealed win No. 53.
After a quick team huddle in left field, Katz sprinted into the dugout for some key equipment.
Wake Forest catcher Chris Katz takes a photo of his teammates after beating Stanford 3-2 on Saturday at the College World Series in Omaha.
LUKE MULLIN, Lincoln Journal Star
He grabbed his Polaroid camera and quickly took aim — first of a hug between teammates, then of fans behind the dugout. After sharing a smile and fist pump with those fans, Katz tucked the camera under his arm and walked down the tunnel.
His hand full of still-developing photos, Katz just kept smiling.
His team’s first game in Omaha had been perfect. Picture perfect.
“The goal was to just capture these memories, and it’s been a special season with so many of those moments in it,” Katz said. “Hopefully there’s more to come.”
