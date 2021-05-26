Pacing, leadership books and cancer: Inside Concordia baseball's rapid turnaround under Ryan Dupic

Maybe you shouldn't. The tricky thing about culture is it's not something you can tangibly attribute to a team's success like you can with, say, Jake Fosgett's 9-0 record and 1.36 ERA on the mound this season or Keaton Candor's .379 batting average and 13 home runs. But it's there.

Dupic leads two book clubs on the team, one with juniors, one with seniors. Every year. The literature revolves around leadership — what it actually is, what it looks like, how to exude it, etc. — then pass it on to the underclassmen. The hope is that the cycle breeds a certain style in Seward.

"His big thing has always been leadership," Candor said. "You and your guys need to lead each other because if he's the one that has to do it, it won't go as far. That's kind of one of the legacies he'll leave here. He'll be here every day to do his part, but it's on us to make sure we hold each other accountable."

Dupic points to one specific time period where the trajectory of the program hit the sweet spot. In December 2016, as the team geared up for the 2017 spring season, Dupic was diagnosed with cancer. He couldn't be around as much. Others needed to join together as one unit — the books came in handy.