Once a mere postseason hopeful, Rebels now in prime position at CWS after beating Arkansas 13-5

OMAHA — In early March, the Mississippi baseball team was ranked No. 1 and had all the makings of a national title contender. Two months and one first-round exit from the SEC Tournament later, and the Rebels didn’t know if they’d even make the NCAA Tournament.

Drawn as a No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional, Mississippi's postseason run has been downright special. The Rebels are still yet to lose a game in the NCAA Tournament, and they’re right back in championship contention.

Mississippi defeated Arkansas 13-5 on Monday at Charles Schwab Field, moving it one win from clinching a spot in the College World Series finals.

Hunter Elliott pitched Mississippi (39-22) to wins against Miami and Southern Mississippi in the postseason, and the freshman left-hander was just as sharp against Arkansas (44-20). Elliott picked up the win, allowing three runs and striking out in 6 1/3 innings.

Rebel leadoff hitter Justin Bench went 4-for-6 and scored four runs, Tim Elko slammed a 416-foot home run that is the longest of the CWS so far this year, and even No. 9 hitter Calvin Harris had a day to remember with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Here are other notable details from Monday’s action:

Arkansas pitching: The Razorback staff has come up big in certain moments of the the team's postseason run, but consistency on the mound has evaded Arkansas all season. Zack Morris was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ super regional win against Oklahoma State when he tossed 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, but he didn’t find the same groove against Mississippi. Morris didn’t even make it out of the first inning, allowing two walks, two hits and two runs.

Even the Razorbacks’ usually solid bullpen lacked its gusto Monday. Evan Taylor, Kole Ramage and Jaxon Wiggins were the next three pitchers to take the mound after Morris, and each allowed two runs or more.

Sweeping sensation: Since the start of the CWS, the annual Jell-O shot contest held by Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina has taken on a life of its own. Ahead of their game Monday, Arkansas and Mississippi fans set their sights on the previous tournament record of 2,968 shots that Mississippi State set a year ago.

Arkansas fans broke the record Sunday, but the race remains close between the two fan bases. As of first pitch Monday, Arkansas led with 4,644, while Mississippi totaled 4,579. With both teams still in contention for a national title, the battle will continue until one team heads home.

First-time hopes: Following Auburn’s elimination-game win against Stanford on Monday, the odds of a first-time CWS champion continue to increase. Of the six teams remaining, only one (Oklahoma) was won a CWS title. The Sooners captured their national title in 1994, while Arkansas’ runner-up finish in 2018 is only other time any of this year's contenders have played for the national title.

Coaching talent: Both the Rebels' Mike Bianco and former Husker and current Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn have been postseason regulars at their schools, and they were joined by their school’s respective football coaches in the stands Monday. Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman was also in attendance Saturday, and he was joined by football coach Sam Pittman in leading the school’s “Woo Pig Sooie” chant between innings. Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin also attended the matchup, while Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser and Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl have attended games.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.