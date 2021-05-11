On a seasonlong collision course to meet in GPAC baseball final, Concordia outslugs rival Doane

“With Doane being our rivals, knowing that that’s who we are facing, it just meant even more to us,” Grabanski said. “We knew what we wanted and we came out here and we got it.

“I was just looking for something that I can get up into the air, something that could drive. I just saw the ball out of his hand, and it kind of looked like a beach ball, so I went after it.”

Freshman Jakob Faulk also homered for Concordia, which entered Tuesday’s game with a whopping 78 homers. That’s a school record. The Bulldogs’ 530 hits and 428 runs scored also are school records.

Grabanski leads the team with 17 homers. Sophomore Jessie Garcia has 12 blasts, and junior Keaton Candor, senior Beau Dorman and freshman Jakob Faulk — who batted eighth Tuesday — each have 10.

“I’m a pitching guy so I know how hard it is to pitch to a lineup over and over and over again when they have so much depth, so it’s nice to be able to have a lot production up and down the order,” Dupic said.

Concordia, which ranks among the nation’s best in runs per game (9.2), had a modest seven hits against the Tigers. But the damage was done behind the two homers, and a tiebreaking two-run hit by sophomore Teyt Johnson in the fourth inning.