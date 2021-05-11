On a seasonlong collision course to meet in GPAC baseball final, Concordia outslugs rival Doane

SEWARD — The Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season championship run was a split.
Doane made a charge in the final week of the regular season to finish in first place with rival Concordia. The two teams split their two previous meetings, too, and fittingly, both reached Tuesday’s GPAC Tournament championship game.
This title will not be shared.
Behind another power display at the plate, 20th-ranked Concordia won its first conference tournament championship 7-2 against the Tigers at Plum Creek Complex.
The Bulldogs have rolled to a program-best 38 wins. They knew, win or lose against Doane, that they’d be in the upcoming NAIA Tournament. Still, they put it all on the line Tuesday.
“I wanted us to have this celebration and this experience,” Concordia coach Ryan Dupic said. “We were obviously very happy (to win regular-season title) but at the same time we kind of came up short winning it on our own, so we didn’t get to celebrate it at the end like this.
“For them to share in this experience and get the banner is really neat.”
Concordia freshman slugger Joey Grabanski added the exclamation point — more like exclamation shot — with a two-run blast in the bottom of the three-run eighth inning to give Concordia (38-9) a four-run cushion.
“With Doane being our rivals, knowing that that’s who we are facing, it just meant even more to us,” Grabanski said. “We knew what we wanted and we came out here and we got it.
“I was just looking for something that I can get up into the air, something that could drive. I just saw the ball out of his hand, and it kind of looked like a beach ball, so I went after it.”
Freshman Jakob Faulk also homered for Concordia, which entered Tuesday’s game with a whopping 78 homers. That’s a school record. The Bulldogs’ 530 hits and 428 runs scored also are school records.
Grabanski leads the team with 17 homers. Sophomore Jessie Garcia has 12 blasts, and junior Keaton Candor, senior Beau Dorman and freshman Jakob Faulk — who batted eighth Tuesday — each have 10.
“I’m a pitching guy so I know how hard it is to pitch to a lineup over and over and over again when they have so much depth, so it’s nice to be able to have a lot production up and down the order,” Dupic said.
Concordia, which ranks among the nation’s best in runs per game (9.2), had a modest seven hits against the Tigers. But the damage was done behind the two homers, and a tiebreaking two-run hit by sophomore Teyt Johnson in the fourth inning.
“It’s funny, we’ve been so good offensively that we scored seven runs and you’re kind of like, ‘Oh, man, that’s not enough,’” Dupic said. “But that’s actually a lot of runs.”
The Bulldogs racked up 41 hits and 32 runs in three GPAC Tournament games last week.
By reaching the GPAC Tournament final, Concordia and Doane (36-17-1) automatically qualified for the NAIA Tournament. The brackets will be announced Thursday.
For Concordia, it’s another step forward. Before Dupic arrived seven seasons ago, the Bulldogs hadn’t had a winning season since 1979.
Now the Bulldogs have won three GPAC regular-season titles in four complete seasons (not counting COVID-shortened 2020), and now they have their own GPAC Tournament crown.
"We’ve put so much hard work into this year that we just went out there and we had to play our game and we did it," Grabanski said.
