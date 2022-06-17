Oklahoma kicks off CWS with offensive explosion in 13-8 win over Texas A&M

OMAHA — Oklahoma and Texas A&M opened the 2022 Men’s College World Series with a bang — and with a historic performance.

Oklahoma scored eight of its runs within the first two innings as the Sooners defeated Texas A&M 13-8 on Friday at Charles Schwab Field. The 21 combined runs in Friday’s College World Series opener represented the most runs scored in a CWS game since 2008.

Not only did the runs come in bunches, but so did the homers. For a ballpark that is notoriously difficult to hit the ball out of, four home runs in one game ties the stadium record that goes back a decade. The first of those blasts came from Oklahoma’s Jimmy Crooks, whose three-run home run in the second inning gave Oklahoma an 8-0 lead before Texas A&M even had a baserunner.

Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to put Oklahoma up 12-3, while Austin Bost and Jordan Thompson provided the home runs for the Aggies.

After a college baseball season during which the ball has been flying out of the ballpark in just about every game, that type of offensive performance seemed fitting.

“The ball has definitely changed. I'm not a big conspiracy theory guy, but there's a lot of coaches out there who think the ball has changed a lot, this particular season,” Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I don't know enough about the science to say that's the case or not, but there's no question, whether it be older players or lack of good pitchers, the ball is flying everywhere this year.”

Here are the other notable details from Friday’s College World Series action.

In with the new: For the past 13 years, College World Series fans had gotten used to the tournament starting on a Saturday and the best of three championship series running from Monday to Wednesday. However, the 2022 series represents a return to the scheduling format used from 2003-2007. The opening games now take place on Friday and Saturday, with the championship series running from Saturday to Monday.

Also new in Omaha on Friday was the name of the ballpark. The College World Series is no longer held at TD Ameritrade Park, as it was known from 2011-2021. TD Ameritrade is now owned by Charles Schwab, and that change is reflected in the stadium’s naming rights.

Ticketing costs: Another change affecting the fan experience involves the outfield seats. The bleachers had long been general admission, first-come-first-serve seating that encouraged fans to line up outside the stadium for the best seats.

Starting last year, outfield seating changed to a seat-by-seat basis like it is throughout the rest of the stadium. While general admission tickets were previously sold at $10/seat in booklets or at the box office, the change has led to some increased prices for in-demand games.

At first pitch of Friday’s series opener, outfield tickets were still available in the $10-$15 range that would have been the case in previous years. However, online ticket resellers had no options cheaper than $80-$90 for Friday night’s Game 2, even in the traditionally more affordable outfield seats.

Just get on: Before you can score runs, you have to get on base first. And in this year’s College World Series field, no team had a higher on-base percentage than Oklahoma. The Sooners were No. 14 in the country with an on-base percentage of .414 this season, and their crafty ability to get on base showed against Texas A&M.

The Sooners drew 10 walks, had three hit batters and smacked 11 base hits.

“That’s what our offense does, it's relentless,” said Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael. “So, you can go throw down the middle because it doesn't matter because we're going to score runs and they're going to make plays behind you.”

Sooner support: Perhaps the most famous fan in attendance on Friday was Arizona Cardinals quarterback and Oklahoma alum Kyler Murray. The Sooners were also cheered on by their head basketball coach, Porter Moser, a former Creighton basketball player and assistant coach from 1986-91.

A former Sooner baseball player himself, Murray spoke to the team before the CWS and offered his support.

“When you have an ex-player like him come back, you know you've done something to carve your name on his heart, that he shows that he cares about us, because we cared about him,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. “I get emotional about it because that's what it's really about. It's about relationships.”

