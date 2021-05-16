Ohio native Trent Wood likes an adventure, and he found one by extending his college career through Concordia

Trent Wood and his wife Cassidy like to seek out adventure.
Hiking, swimming, kayaking. Whatever gets them outside and on the road.
"We like to go out and see the world, so we're not shy from going some place new," Wood says.
Wood certainly wasn't shy about his latest and boldest adventure. After playing baseball for five seasons at NAIA Mount Vernon Nazarene — and after earning his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering — in his home state of Ohio, the right-handed pitcher gave college ball one last go-around and moved to Nebraska to play for Concordia.
Taking a chance on Concordia couldn't have worked out any better for Wood and the Bulldogs, who were seeking another arm for the starting rotation in the offseason.
Wood has made 12 starts and is 6-1 with a 3.65 earned-run average. He ranks second on the team in strikeouts (74) and has pitched a team-best 61 2/3 innings.
He'll get a chance to add to those numbers in the NAIA Tournament. The No. 19 Bulldogs will play Saint Xavier (Illinois) at 11 a.m. Monday to open the Bellevue Regional.
"There wasn't anything wrong with Mount Vernon or anything like that, but I just needed a change of scenery," said Wood, who grew up in Troy, Ohio, which is nearly two hours from Mount Vernon Nazarene. "I wasn't even really planning on coming back to school at all. It just kind of happened."
After COVID-19 halted his senior season at the Ohio school, Wood began pursuing pro ball opportunities, which led him to a roster spot with the Traverse City (Michigan) Pit Spitters of the Northwoods League — a collegiate summer league.
That's where Wood met Caleb Lang, who was set to begin his first season as an assistant coach at Concordia. A conversation with Bulldogs head coach Ryan Dupic followed, and Wood decided to use his remaining year of collegiate eligibility.
Though 12 hours from home, Wood and Cassidy found comfort in Seward.
"The guys were very welcoming and it felt like I've been here for years," said Wood, who went 17-3 with a 3.09 ERA at Mount Vernon Nazarene.
Wood said he encountered a rough patch on the mound in the middle of the season, but "I feel like things are starting to click again and I'm getting back to where I was at the beginning of the season." Wood returned to form in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament when he held Briar Cliff to three hits and no runs in six innings of work.
It was part of Concordia's run to its first GPAC Tournament championship, and the best season in program history. Concordia has won a program-best 38 games, and the Bulldogs are doing it with offense (they average nearly nine runs a game) and pitching. In addition to Wood, Concordia has leaned on ace Jake Fosgett (8-0, 1.31 ERA), who was a first-team all-conference pick in 2019. Nick Little (26 wins) is the program's all-time winningest pitcher.
Wood, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and missed an entire year, relies on a slider and fastball.
The original plan, however, was to play outfield in college. That was Mount Vernon Nazarene's initial plans, but when coaches gave position players a chance to try out as pitchers, Wood — then a freshman — said, sure. He was a pitcher in high school. He struck out the side in an intrasquad game and the coaches made him the No. 4 starter.
He hasn't left the mound since.
"I definitely miss hitting, especially BP, but I think that's every pitcher," Wood said. "I definitely think that was the route that God intended for me, just with everything that's kind of happened with my career ... and everything else that happened, and getting me out here to Concordia. I think it's all kind of lined up to give me a really good career and help me learn and develop."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.