Ohio native Trent Wood likes an adventure, and he found one by extending his college career through Concordia

Trent Wood and his wife Cassidy like to seek out adventure.

Hiking, swimming, kayaking. Whatever gets them outside and on the road.

"We like to go out and see the world, so we're not shy from going some place new," Wood says.

Wood certainly wasn't shy about his latest and boldest adventure. After playing baseball for five seasons at NAIA Mount Vernon Nazarene — and after earning his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering — in his home state of Ohio, the right-handed pitcher gave college ball one last go-around and moved to Nebraska to play for Concordia.

Taking a chance on Concordia couldn't have worked out any better for Wood and the Bulldogs, who were seeking another arm for the starting rotation in the offseason.

Wood has made 12 starts and is 6-1 with a 3.65 earned-run average. He ranks second on the team in strikeouts (74) and has pitched a team-best 61 2/3 innings.

He'll get a chance to add to those numbers in the NAIA Tournament. The No. 19 Bulldogs will play Saint Xavier (Illinois) at 11 a.m. Monday to open the Bellevue Regional.