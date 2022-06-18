Noland’s ultra-efficient pitching, late offensive burst lift Arkansas to lopsided 17-2 win over Stanford at CWS

OMAHA — From the earliest days of youth baseball to the major leagues, there’s one piece of advice that pitchers hear over and over.

Simply throwing strikes will always give their team a chance at victory, so long as the defense backs up their pitcher and the hitters do their job. On Saturday, Arkansas did just that.

Starting pitcher Connor Noland shut down Stanford by throwing 55 of his 79 pitches for strikes, and the Arkansas offense did the rest in a 17-2 win in the opening round of the 2022 Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.

Noland went 7 2/3 innings on the mound but ended the day one out shy of a historic pitching performance. The previous CWS record for fewest pitches thrown in an eight-inning appearance was 84 pitches from Stanford’s John Hudgins in 2003.

“It's tough to kind of rein back your offense when you haven't been a 'take' team for most of the year,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “It was strange to see how quickly within three pitches he was getting us out. He was able to pitch to the zone and get us out in it seemed like three pitches or less, and kind of keep running those innings together.”

The fact that Noland produced on the biggest stage possible is a testament to his hard work over the last few seasons. He originally joined the Arkansas program as a two-sport athlete competing in both football and baseball, before he decided to solely focus on baseball after the 2019 season.

A COVID-shortened year and injury-hampered junior season kept Noland from being at his best, but he achieved that in 2022 as Arkansas’ Friday starter. And in his biggest appearance of the season, he kept it simple and threw strikes to great success.

“I knew they were going to swing the bat; they're an aggressive team.” Noland said.” They just put the ball in play, and I let the defense work behind me.”

Here are the other notable details from Saturday’s College World Series action.

Stanford struggles: While Noland was ultra-efficient for Arkansas on the mound, Stanford’s pitchers had many long innings in the heat. The Cardinal sent six different pitchers to the mound in the loss, and all six allowed two or more baserunners in their outings. As a whole, the Stanford pitching staff threw 212 pitches, walked seven batters and allowed 21 Arkansas base hits.

11 of Arkansas’ 17 runs came in the last three innings as Stanford emptied its bullpen.

“That's not what you want the country to see; we haven't been that team,” Esquer said. “But you get into the College World Series, the final eight, you're trying to stay in the tournament because you're trying to squeeze every drop you can out of your pitching staff.”

Hogs travel: Arkansas fans have been known to take over the College World Series in large numbers, and this year’s tournament is no different. The Razorback fans had plenty to cheer about inside the stadium with the lopsided win over Stanford, and they also appear well on their way to accomplishing a noteworthy feat as a fan base.

Situated just outside Charles Schwab Field, Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina holds a yearly Jell-O shot contest between the eight schools represented at the CWS. Mississippi State fans shattered the record previously held by Arkansas by purchasing 2,968 shots a year ago, but the Razorback fans seem poised to reclaim their title this year.

As of first pitch on Saturday, Razorback fans had totaled 1,441 to their name already.

“I think we have the best fans in the nation. We show up here in Omaha, and I think their presence here today was felt. They were loud, I could hear them for sure and I think the other team could hear them too,” Noland said.

A bite to eat: The College World Series’ food vendors are known for coming up with new and exciting options that change up the concessions menu every season. The shrimp po’boy sandwich is one of those newcomers to the CWS menu, and with six of the eight teams in the field hailing from the South, it could be a popular evening meal.

However, with the heat index standing at 100 degrees for the afternoon game, fans formed long lines for options that would help them cool down. Lemonade and ice cream vendors were among the busiest as many fans escaped the heat by packing into the shaded concourse.

MLB Draft hopeful: Usually a hotbed for future Major League Baseball stars, this year’s CWS field lacks the no-doubt top-10 pick that has been present in past years. Stanford’s Brock Jones is the top MLB Draft prospect at the CWS, with a late first-round or early second-round projection from most media outlets.

Jones showed his ability on Saturday by blasting a solo home run into the left-field bullpen in the bottom of the first inning, and he finished the game 1-for-4 from the plate.

