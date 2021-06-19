NC State downs Stanford 10-4 as fans relish the CWS’ return

On the biggest stage of the college baseball season, NC State (36-18) left no doubts about its quality.

Austin Murr singled on the first pitch of the game and Jonny Butler followed with a two-run blast to right field for a 2-0 lead after one inning. Butler was the game’s standout performer, also delivering a two-run single in the third inning and finishing the game 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

“I think I’ve had some pretty good games, but never in a situation like this in such a big game and big stage; it just felt great,” Butler said.

After the Wolfpack shot out to a 6-0 lead, Stanford (38-16) managed to cut it to 6-4, chasing NC State starter Reid Johnston out of the game. Evan Justice shut the door on Stanford with a three-inning save, and the Wolfpack tacked on four insurance runs in the top of the ninth.

Throughout the postseason, NC State has shown up against the best teams in the country. The Wolfpack has now defeated No. 16 Louisiana Tech, No. 1 Arkansas and No. 9 Stanford, with another national seed in either Arizona or Vanderbilt on the way in a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Monday.