Mississippi’s ‘special group’ caps thrilling postseason run with 4-2 win over Oklahoma, first CWS title in school history

OMAHA — For three outs, the entirety of Charles Schwab Field held its breath.

Every strike was cheered like a home run, and each out only served to raise the tension in the stadium.

As Brandon Johnson delivered the final strikeout of an unforgettable season, the stadium’s roar might have just carried all the way down to Oxford, Mississippi. Thousands of Mississippi fans had traveled to Omaha expecting to see the Rebels make history, and they got just that.

The Rebels’ three-run eighth inning will live forever in the memories of all those in attendance, as the late surge lifted Mississippi to a 4-2 win over Oklahoma and the first College World Series title in school history.

“This story of our season is going to be told for years and years and years to come,” senior first baseman Tim Elko said. “This is the best Ole Miss baseball team in history, and it feels so good, and it's an honor to be a part of it.”

After a crazy month-long sprint to the end of the season, Mississippi’s (42-23) national championship moment couldn’t have come in a more fitting way. TJ McCants and Justin Bench hit a pair of singles before Jacob Gonzalez’s RBI single tied the game at 2-2. Oklahoma (45-24) closer Trevin Michael, who hadn’t allowed a run at the CWS yet, then tossed two wild pitches that scored a pair of runs and set off some spirited celebrations from the Mississippi faithful.

Just a few weeks ago, the Rebels were wondering if they’d even make the tournament. From being the last at-large team in the NCAA Tournament to winning the first national title in school history, it’s been a thrill ride for everyone involved with the Mississippi program.

“They've fallen down, where not a lot of people believed that they were any good anymore, and a lot of people may have been disappointed in them,” Mississippi head coach Mike Bianco said. “It's sports, and that's part of it. But they didn't let that affect them, they continued to believe in one another and they continued to push.”

“I think that's why you had 20,000-plus fans show up here, because this is a special group. They knew it was a special group.”

Here are other notable details from Sunday’s action.

Rebel pitching: Mississippi pitcher Dylan DeLucia was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, while his teammates put together a strong performance on the mound without him.

Hunter Elliott allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings, John Gaddis picked up the win with a relief appearance and Johnson struck out all three batters he faced to earn the save and record the game-winning out.

“It was a dream come true,” Johnson said. “Ever since you're a little kid, you dream of being on the mound in those situations. And when it happened, you just let go of yourself because you realize that you did do it.”

Gonzalez’s moment: Mississippi shortstop Jacob Gonzalez had been waiting for his moment at the CWS. As one of the top prospects in next year’s MLB Draft, he would have been eager to produce on the biggest stage of college baseball.

However, an 0-for-12 slump in his last three games gave way to a big-time performance when it mattered most. Gonzalez scored Mississippi’s first run of the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, and his RBI single in the eighth inning put the Rebels in position for the go-ahead run.

“Baseball is a tough game; sometimes you don't have a good weekend or a good game,” Bianco said.” I grabbed him yesterday and told him, ‘You're going to be fine.’ He’s terrific, and we’re glad he’s on our team.”

Full circle: If not for some tough roster decisions, Oklahoma starting pitcher Cade Horton could have been in the opposing dugout on Sunday. Horton originally committed to Mississippi as a freshman in high school, but his desire to play both football and baseball in college wasn’t matched by the Mississippi football program.

Instead, the Oklahoma native chose to stay close to home even if he didn’t end up featuring on the Sooners’ football roster. That’s a good thing for the Sooners, because they got a big-time performance out of Horton for the second time at the CWS.

After striking out 11 batters in a win over Notre Dame a week ago, Horton shut down a talented Mississippi lineup. He recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in 7 1/3 innings of work to pick up the win. His 13-strikeout performance is a CWS finals record.

“This is a dream come true for me, and I just wanted to represent the university as best I could,” Horton said. “This team is second to none and I'll remember these guys for the rest of my life.”

Controversial call: A well-executed squeeze bunt appeared to put Oklahoma ahead 1-0 in the top of the sixth, but a replay review led to the first run of the game being taken off the board. The throw to first base hit Oklahoma’s John Spikerman, and the umpires on the field deemed it a clean play in real-time.

However, a Mississippi challenge led to the call being overturned for runner inference. Spikerman was indeed running on the inside side of the first-base line, and the reversed call completely altered the game for Oklahoma. A 1-0 lead with two runners in scoring position reverted back to the 0-0 gridlock, and the Sooners failed to score as a pop fly ended the inning.

While Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson didn’t question the validity of the call, he was unhappy with the decision going to video replay in the first place.

“If we take out the human element of the umpires, this game is not ever going to be any good,” Johnson said. “That's the interpretation of the rule, they have a runner's lane there, and if we mess with the fabric of the game by getting computer umpires, I think I'll just go fishing.”

Successful season: The sting of losing a national championship won’t go away any time soon for Oklahoma, but falling short at the final hurdle shouldn’t overshadow what the Sooners accomplished this season.

Coming off a 27-28 season in 2021, Oklahoma was ranked sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll. The Sooners won the Big 12 Tournament, knocked out No. 13 national seed Florida and No. 4 seed Virginia Tech to make the CWS and then swept their side of the bracket to make the CWS Finals. Oklahoma’s runner-up finish is the furthest any Big 12 team had progressed at the CWS since Texas fell to LSU in the 2009 finals.

Power surge: While some previous iterations of the CWS lacked much home-run power, that was hardly the case in 2022. Gonzalez’s solo shot in the sixth inning was the 28th and final home run of the 2022 CWS, a figure that equaled the most home runs ever hit in a CWS held at Charles Schwab Field.

