Michigan tops Rutgers 10-4, wins 10th Big Ten baseball title

OMAHA — After retiring nine straight batters, Michigan’s Jacob Denner came up with one final big moment with his team’s season on the ropes.

The Wolverine pitcher maneuvered his way out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout in the sixth inning with a three-run lead in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

It was a pivotal out that helped propel Michigan to winning its first conference title since 2015 with a 10-4 win over Rutgers on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The Wolverines have now won 10 Big Ten titles, tied for the most all-time.

Denner pitched for the Wolverines against the Scarlet Knights last weekend, allowing six runs on five hits. He also gave up three runs Saturday to Iowa without getting an out.

On Sunday, he pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out seven.

Michigan put a pair of runs on the board in the first inning on a sacrifice fly and a base hit before Rutgers tied it up in the third on a solo homer from Josh Kuroda-Grauer.

Jake Marti led a three-inning stretch for Michigan where it scored a run in each frame, executing a sacrifice bunt. The other two scored on an RBI single by Matt Frey and on a wild pitch.

Rutgers found a way to get one run back to make it 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Tony Santa Maria.

Jimmy Obertop finished off the win for Michigan, launching a three-run homer in the top of the eighth into a strong wind and the bleachers in right-center field.

The Wolverines tied the Big Ten Tournament record with 28 walks earned over their five games, including eight on Sunday night.

The win capped off an improbable run for Michigan after being swept by Maryland. The Wolverines, with their win, have taken eight of their last 10 games.

It will be Michigan’s third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and fifth appearance in seven seasons.

