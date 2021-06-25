Melendez, Zubia lead Texas past Virginia in marathon CWS elimination game

OMAHA — Ivan Melendez hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, Zach Zubia smashed a fate-sealing three-run double in the ninth and Texas defeated Virginia 6-2 in a College World Series elimination game Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

The game spanned two days. Slated for a 6 p.m. start Thursday, inclement weather pushed first pitch to 9:45 p.m., which is the latest a CWS game has started since 1997.

The final out of the game was recorded at 12:58 a.m. Friday.

It was Melendez's double in the second inning that led to the first run of the game, as he came around to score on Douglas Hodo III's RBI single. The Longhorns tacked on another run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch to open a 2-0 lead.

Then Virginia got to work. Following a walk to Logan Michaels, gave the Cavaliers the ultimate jolt from of the No. 9 spot in the lineup, as his two-run homer to right field tied the game 2-2 after five innings.

Both starting pitchers gave their team ample opportunity to win. Texas' Pete Hansen allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings while Mike Vasil went six innings for Virginia and yielded two runs (one earned).