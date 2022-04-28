Led by their tireless baseball coach, Doane looks to take another big end-of-season swing

Doane's hitters never have to worry about getting cheated on reps.

Coach Josh Oltmans will make sure of that.

"He's got an incredible arm," Tiger senior outfielder Andy Theiler says of the Tigers baseball coach. "He can throw thousands of pitches throughout the week and still be able to throw on the weekends — BP before the games."

Oltmans is matching his players' energy level, which is saying something because the Tigers are on quite a ride.

After splitting its first 10 games of the season, Doane baseball is 28-3 since March 4, including an impressive 22-2 mark in conference play. The Tigers have already clinched a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season championship, and they'll have a chance to wrap it up this weekend against either Mount Marty on Friday or Midland on Sunday. Both are doubleheaders and both are at home.

Doane is winning with a well-rounded attack.

The Tigers (33-8) can pitch — the team ERA is 4.10 and they have struck out 384 batters.

They can hit — they average more than nine runs a game and have bashed 49 homers (sophomore Joe Osborn has a school-record 18 of them).

They can play defense — their .971 fielding clip ranks eighth in the NAIA.

They're also a confident bunch, Oltmans notes.

"I think the biggest thing is the character of our players and the work ethic they have. Every time they step onto the field they just believe they have a chance to win," he said. "That's our team right there. They're just competitors and they want to win."

With several key pieces returning from last year's 33-19-1 team that won a share of the GPAC regular season and made the NAIA Tournament, another special season brewed for the Tigers.

The Tigers, though, didn't take last year for granted and they took it up a notch in offseason workout programs.

"Nothing is given or guaranteed, especially in the game of baseball," said Theiler, one of three seniors on the roster. "You have to constantly work at it. It's a constant grind.

"Seeing how we worked in the fall and through the winter and then going into the spring, just seeing the constant effort and the constant grind from everyone really gave us more confidence that we could do it and do it better than last year."

The Tigers are better, especially on the mound, Oltmans said. And they're better despite the lineup and starting rotation not being at full strength at points in the season.

All-America first baseman Lukas White missed the first part of the season because of injury. The team's top two returning pitchers, Travis Cowan and Jordan Wisner, missed time, too.

Yet, Doane has found consistent success each weekend.

"If you look at injuries and you look at some players that are kind of struggling in some areas, it's just always been the next-man-up mentality," Theiler said. "We have had crucial freshmen step up for us, and just all-around players produce consistently from top to bottom."

That's why, Theiler said, he's excited about this weekend. Not only can the Tigers clinch the GPAC title outright, but the Tigers are also likely to be at or near full health for the first time this season.

The timing couldn't be better. The GPAC Tournament is next week and then the Tigers will try to make noise in the NAIA Tournament.

"I think we're set up for a pretty good run this year," said Oltmans, who is in his sixth season as head coach. "We're excited about that."

Said Theiler, "Everyone is just itching to give it our best run, both this weekend and moving forward into the postseason."

