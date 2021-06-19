'It was really weird not being here': NC State downs Stanford to open CWS as fans relish return to ballpark

OMAHA — One year ago, TD Ameritrade Park was dark and empty.
There were no eager tailgaters, no melting snow cones, no out-of-state tourists and, of course, no baseball.
Those gloomy days seemed far away as the College World Series made a triumphant return to TD Ameritrade Park on a sunny Saturday. On the field, NC State defeated Stanford 10-4 in the tournament’s opening game, but it was more than just a baseball game for the 22,193 people in attendance.
For the many Nebraskans and out-of-staters alike who make it a yearly tradition to attend CWS games, Saturday was a day truly worth celebrating. That was evident in the hundreds of tailgaters that packed into any open parking lot within 2 miles of the stadium.
Fans from every school in the eight-team field are well represented in Omaha. For example, a group of 100-plus Mississippi State fans set up a mini-village of sorts equipped with tents, TVs, barbecues, coolers and cornhole ahead of Sunday's night game against Texas.
Tennessee, NC State, Texas and Vanderbilt fans also showed up in throngs, along with some of the usual suspects from LSU and, of course, Nebraska. That included Omaha residents Janet Pol and Craig Howell, a pair of friends who have attended every College World Series for the past 20-plus years.
When one of the highlights of their summer vanished last year, it was a gut punch.
“We cried; we’ve had season tickets for 20 years, and it was so sad to think we wouldn’t be there,” Pol said.
“This is where you go to see the best amateur baseball in the whole country,” added Howell. “Last year was hard, it was really weird not being here.”
With ribs on the grill, friends on their way from Iowa and a Texas ballcap on his head, there were only good feelings for Howell in his first tailgate since the 2019 CWS.
For others, the CWS can also be a family tradition. Steve Lortz is from Lincoln and has been attending College World Series games for more than 35 years because “we’ve always been a baseball family.” With his son and grandson coming up from Jacksonville, Florida, for the Father’s Day weekend, Lortz wasted no time starting his tailgate hours before first pitch on Saturday.
“It was like, ‘What are we gonna do with no College World Series?’” Lortz said. “It was tough and it affected everybody, but we got through it. It’s a big deal just to be back here.”
Lortz said he didn’t expect North Carolina State to make the field after their 21-2 loss to Arkansas in the opening game of the super regionals, but the Wolfpack truly earned a spot with a pair of wins over the No. 1 overall seed.
On the biggest stage of the college baseball season, NC State (36-18) left no doubts about its quality.
Austin Murr singled on the first pitch of the game and Jonny Butler followed with a two-run blast to right field for a 2-0 lead after one inning. Butler was the game’s standout performer, also delivering a two-run single in the third inning and finishing the game 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
“I think I’ve had some pretty good games, but never in a situation like this in such a big game and big stage; it just felt great,” Butler said.
After the Wolfpack shot out to a 6-0 lead, Stanford (38-16) managed to cut it to 6-4, chasing NC State starter Reid Johnston out of the game. Evan Justice shut the door on Stanford with a three-inning save, and the Wolfpack tacked on four insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
Throughout the postseason, NC State has shown up against the best teams in the country. The Wolfpack has now defeated No. 16 Louisiana Tech, No. 1 Arkansas and No. 9 Stanford, with another national seed in either Arizona or Vanderbilt on the way in a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Monday.
“It's the College World Series, it's something we've worked for all year; it's something you dream about your whole life as a baseball player,” Justice said. “And to be able to get out there and compete on this stage with these guys we have, it's a dream come true and it's a lot of fun. I'm glad we came out victorious today.”