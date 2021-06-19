'It was really weird not being here': NC State downs Stanford to open CWS as fans relish return to ballpark

“We cried; we’ve had season tickets for 20 years, and it was so sad to think we wouldn’t be there,” Pol said.

“This is where you go to see the best amateur baseball in the whole country,” added Howell. “Last year was hard, it was really weird not being here.”

With ribs on the grill, friends on their way from Iowa and a Texas ballcap on his head, there were only good feelings for Howell in his first tailgate since the 2019 CWS.

For others, the CWS can also be a family tradition. Steve Lortz is from Lincoln and has been attending College World Series games for more than 35 years because “we’ve always been a baseball family.” With his son and grandson coming up from Jacksonville, Florida, for the Father’s Day weekend, Lortz wasted no time starting his tailgate hours before first pitch on Saturday.

“It was like, ‘What are we gonna do with no College World Series?’” Lortz said. “It was tough and it affected everybody, but we got through it. It’s a big deal just to be back here.”

Lortz said he didn’t expect North Carolina State to make the field after their 21-2 loss to Arkansas in the opening game of the super regionals, but the Wolfpack truly earned a spot with a pair of wins over the No. 1 overall seed.