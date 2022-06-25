Home run surge, unexpected pitching success lift Mississippi to 10-3 win over Oklahoma at CWS

OMAHA — With every swing of the bat, the Mississippi fans got louder and louder.

Nursing a slim 4-2 lead in the eighth inning, Mississippi knew it could use some insurance runs.

First, pinch-hitter TJ McCants shook off a 1-for-8 start to the CWS by cranking a two-run shot into the right-field bullpen. Nine-hole hitter Calvin Harris then sent a ball 430 feet in the center-field bleachers for his third home run of the season, followed by Justin Bench hammering another solo home run to left field.

The home-run show sent the Mississippi-heavy crowd into raucous celebrations each time, and it put the Rebels' lead out of reach. Mississippi’s late surge secured a 10-3 win over Oklahoma in Game 1 of the College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field on Saturday.

“When you look up and see all that red and blue — and you can see how passionate they are — it helps. It's helped us at Swayze Field, and certainly it's helped us here,” Mississippi coach Mike Bianco said on Friday about the fan support.

This was the first time any team had hit back-to-back-to-back home runs at the College World Series since LSU in 1998.

With a 1-0 series lead, Mississippi (41-23) will play for a national title at 2 p.m. on Sunday, while Oklahoma (45-23) will try to extend the series to a third game.

Here are other notable details from Saturday’s action.

Pitching performance: The Mississippi pitching staff has put in stellar performances throughout the postseason, and Jack Dougherty’s outing on Saturday might be the most impressive of them all. Dougherty started three games for Mississippi this season but has mostly been a relief pitcher, so his inclusion as the Rebels’ starting pitcher indicated a bullpen day from the get-go.

Dougherty had other plans. The sophomore pitcher threw five perfect innings, retiring the first 15 batters he faced in order before Oklahoma finally broke through in the sixth inning. Even though the Sooners managed two runs off him eventually, a two-run, five-inning performance with six strikeouts is as good as it gets for a pitcher making his first start in months.

"They pitch fearless, they pound the strike zone and they do a good job," Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said on Friday. "It's who they are and it's what they do."

Oklahoma’s two runs off Dougherty also ended his streak of 17 scoreless innings over six pitching appearances dating back to May 6.

Shaky start: While Oklahoma had hardly put a foot wrong the entire CWS, the Sooners displayed some nerves early in the first game of the championship series. A Kevin Graham RBI single in the top of the first put the Sooners behind for the first time at the CWS, but they could have got out of the inning only down one run.

Instead, a hard-hit but a routine ground ball to shortstop Peyton Graham resulted in an error and a run for Mississippi. The Rebels capitalized on Sooner mistakes again in the second inning when a wild pitch put a runner in scoring position ahead of an RBI hit. Oklahoma starter Jake Bennett threw three wild pitches in the first two innings, equaling the three he had thrown in 110 2/3 innings this season.

After allowing four runs in the first three innings, Bennett settled down to finish with 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work.

“They took the momentum from the beginning of the game," Johnson said. "Jake settled down and made some quality pitches after that, but hats off to them for taking the momentum right there at the start.

Elko’s turn: Mississippi’s leader all year in home runs and RBIs, senior first baseman Tim Elko, hadn’t put together a signature performance at the CWS just yet. Elko was 3-for-16 at the CWS heading into Saturday night, when he turned in a 4-for-5 hitting performance that included a solo home run and three runs scored. If the Rebels hope to secure a national title Sunday, they’ll need their senior leader to come up with a similar performance once again.

Softball success: The CWS has been a popular spot for football or basketball coaches seeking to cheer for their schools, and Oklahoma added softball to that list as well. After securing a national title over two weeks ago, Sooner softball coaches Patty Gasso and K.J. Kindler were in Omaha to take in game one of the championship series.

No school has ever won softball and baseball national championships in the same spring, a feat Oklahoma still has a chance at accomplishing.

Attendance up: Mississippi fans packed into Charles Schwab Field in large numbers for Saturday’s game, and the official attendance of 25,813 marks the biggest crowd for a game since the 2019 CWS. As a whole, attendance at the 2022 CWS is up by 26,596 from the 2021 series total thus far.

