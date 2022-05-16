Doane's early rally holds up in win to open NAIA baseball tournament; Concordia drops first game

Doane started its NAIA Tournament run on the right foot, defeating Vanguard (California) 3-1 in regional play Monday in Lewiston, Idaho.

The victory was the first NAIA tourney win for the Tigers (38-12) since 2012, snapping a five-game skid in opening round play.

The Tigers scored three runs in the second inning, and that rally held up. Four Doane pitchers held the lead, including Aaron Forrest, who threw 4 1/3 innings to get the win in relief. Thaniel Trumper earned his fourth save of the season and 11th of his career.

It was an uphill battle early on the mound, something Doane is used to by this point. Starting pitcher Jordan Wisner was injured on a pitch and the Tigers went to the bullpen on the second batter of the game.

Luckily, the offense came alive as Jack Tillman and Justin Nevells hit RBI doubles in the Tigers' second-inning rally and Cristian Yanez tacked on another on a groundout.

Vanguard's (43-14) best chances came in the sixth and ninth innings when it loaded bases. Both ended in groundouts forced by Doane pitchers.

Doane (38-12) will play either Lewis-Clark State or British Columbia at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Concordia fell 5-1 to Judson (Illinois) in the opening game of the NAIA Tournament in the Bellevue regional in Omaha.

Joey Grabanski's RBI single in the seventh inning was all a hot Concordia offense could muster against Judson, which leaned on ace Brandon Callender. The right-hander allowed just one run on six hits through seven innings.

After scoring a run in the second inning, Judson scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth. Benjamin Nelson had two RBI hits and Alec Spang added another.

Concordia (36-16) won five consecutive elimination games to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament last week. The Bulldogs secured an automatic bid by defeating Jamestown in 10 innings in the GPAC championship game last Monday.

The Bulldogs reached the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history last season. They will have to win three (or four) straight games to return to Idaho.

Concordia will play Central Methodist (Missouri) at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

