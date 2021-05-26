Doane hires longtime strength and conditioning coach to run its athletic department

Mark Wateska was named Doane's new athletic director, the school announced Wednesday.

Wateska comes to Doane from Stetson (Florida) where he served as director of strength and conditioning since 2015. A Penn State graduate, Wateska was a member of the Nittany Lions' 1986 national championship football team.

Wateska's strength and condition background includes stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Boston College and Indiana. He was named the Pac-10 strength and conditioning professional of the year in 1995-96.

Wateska takes over for interim AD Jeff Johnson, who stepped out of retirement to lead the Tigers in December 2020. Johnson filled in for Matt Franzen, who took over as Hastings College football coach.

"Having been involved in intercollegiate athletics my entire professional career, first as a student-athlete, coach and then progressing to an assistant athletic director has prepared me for the challenges of being an athletic director," Wateska said in a statement. "The opportunity to lead the athletic department at Doane University where I can have a positive impact not only on the student-athletes, but coaches and staff is something I have strived for and is a natural progression for me."

