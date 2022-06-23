DeLucia’s pitching gem leads Mississippi to 2-0 win over Arkansas, first CWS finals in school history

OMAHA — Championship appearances rarely come without an unforgettable moment along the way.

For Mississippi, its dominance for most of the postseason meant the Rebels lacked a performance that would go down in program history forever.

Dylan DeLucia sure picked the right time to provide it.

In a battle of pitching aces, it was Mississippi’s DeLucia that came out on top over Arkansas’s Connor Noland. The junior right-hander went the distance with a nine-inning complete-game win that secured Mississippi’s 2-0 victory over Arkansas at Charles Schwab Field and sent the Rebels into their first-ever College World Series finals.

“I just looked up and saw all those zeros going into the eighth, and I was just like, 'It's my time to finally finish this game,'” DeLucia said.

Both Noland and DeLucia led their teams to opening-round wins on Saturday, and they brought their best when their teams needed it most. Noland struck out seven batters and allowed two runs in eight innings of work, but DeLucia was downright unhittable for Mississippi (40-23). DeLucia allowed just four hits as he struck out seven batters and threw 75 of 113 pitches for strikes.

“What a great pitchers' duel actually,” said Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. “I think both pitchers, they gave it everything they had. Dylan just did a great job over there, he didn't walk anybody and he didn't give us a chance.”

Here are other notable details from Thursday’s action:

Patience pays off: In today’s ultra-competitive landscape of college athletics, postseason success within a few years is typically the expectation at major college baseball powers. Since taking over at Mississippi in 2001, head coach Mike Bianco has led the Rebels to 18 different postseason appearances, but only the 2014 team had made it to Omaha prior to this season.

With enough time, talented rosters and hard-nosed baseball, Bianco always believed he could break through and compete for a national title at Mississippi. After 21 years of trying, that chance has finally arrived.

“It's all about the players; this is their moment and you never want to take away from that,” Bianco said. “This is what we do for a living, and it's great. We're so blessed to do it. But it's not easy, and it's a lot of hard hours. And we've talked so much about this year, that's our year too. To get to this moment is pretty cool in your occupation.”

Hog Heartbreak: Under the leadership of Van Horn, the Arkansas Razorbacks (46-21) have become one of the most consistent programs in college baseball. Arkansas has made the NCAA Tournament in 19 of the last 20 seasons, with seven of those years ending in trips to the College World Series.

However, those successful seasons have ended in heartbreak more often than not in recent years. Most notably, Arkansas was one out away from a CWS title in 2018 before a dropped pop-up and Game 3 loss made it finish as runner-up instead. Arkansas even entered the 2021 tournament as the No. 1 national seed but fell short in a home super regional to NC State. A lack of offensive production doomed the Razorbacks in that season-ending loss a year ago, and a total of four hits represented the same struggles against Mississippi.

“I don't feel like we overachieved; I feel like we had a good team, but I think we ended up where we should have ended up, which is in Omaha,” Van Horn said. “Just a team that showed up every day and played. They really gave us a great effort, and I told them that a lot this year.”

State pride: The people of Mississippi have loved their college baseball for decades, but that didn’t always translate into success on a national scale. Now, the state of Mississippi has a chance to produce back-to-back national champions.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs won the 2021 national title in their 12th appearance at the CWS. While the Bulldogs didn’t make the NCAA Tournament field this time around, a large group of Mississippi State tailgaters eagerly welcomed rival fans from Mississippi to join them early in the series.

That goodwill might be missing from the Bulldog fans now, because Mississippi now has the chance to equal their achievement one year later.

Sooners sitting pretty: With its spot in the CWS Finals already secured, Oklahoma would have eagerly watched as both Noland and DeLucia pitched deep into the game. After throwing 227 pitches in six days, DeLucia’s tournament will be over with the exception of a possible short relief appearance in Game 3 of the championship series on Monday.

Instead, Hunter Elliott will likely get the start for Mississippi to open the championship series on Saturday. Elliott will be pitching on the standard five days’ rest, while Oklahoma ace Jake Bennett will have had more than a week of rest since he opened the tournament on June 18. Oklahoma and Mississippi will kick off the championship series at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

