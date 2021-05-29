Concordia's memorable baseball season comes to an end at NAIA World Series

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) had Concordia in an early nine-run hole and the Bulldogs were unable to recover in the NAIA College World Series on Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho.

No. 5 Lewis-Clark State won 10-0 to eliminate the No. 19 Bulldogs from the tournament. Lewis-Clark State scored one run in the first, five in the second and three in the third to take complete control.

Aidan Nagle had two hits and four RBIs, including a bases-clearing triple in the second inning to give Lewis-Clark State (42-5) a 6-0 lead. Brock Ephan extended the lead to 9-0 on a two-run single through the middle in the third.

Alex Johnson took the loss, allowing five runs in 1 1/3 innings. Trent Wood gave the Bulldogs five solid relief innings, striking out three while allowing one run.

Concordia, which has one of the nation's top lineups, was unable to get the bats going against Trent Sellers, who pitched eight shutout innings and struck out seven. He allowed only five hits.

Concordia (42-12) was making its first appearance at the College World Series. The Bulldogs lost to No. 18 Indiana Southeast in Friday's opening round.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0