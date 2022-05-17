Concordia's eight-run rally turns tide in NAIA Tournament elimination game victory

The Concordia baseball team turned an NAIA Tournament elimination game upside down with an eight-run outburst in the eighth inning Tuesday.

Tied 2-2 with Central Methodist (Missouri), the Bulldogs scored eight times to run away with a 10-3 win in Bellevue. After Concordia scored four runs in the eighth, the game went into a rain delay that lasted over three hours.

Then the Bulldogs picked up right where they left off. Jay Adams, Keaton Candor and Teyt Johnson all homered in the season-extending rally.

Alex Johnson gave the Concordia a strong pitching effort. He threw seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

Concordia (37-16-1) advances to play Judson (Illinois) at 11 a.m. Wednesday. To return to the NAIA World Series, the Bulldogs must defeat Judson, and then win two (or potentially three) more games without losing.

