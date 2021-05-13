Concordia will begin NAIA Tournament play in Nebraska; Doane headed to Missouri

The road to the NAIA World Series will begin in Nebraska for the Concordia baseball team.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs were assigned to the Bellevue bracket for the opening round of the NAIA Tournament. The double-elimination tournament will begin Monday.

Concordia (38-9) is the No. 3 seed and will play second-seeded MidAmerica Nazarene in the opener. The remaining teams in the bracket are top-seeded Oklahoma Science and Arts, fourth-seeded and host Bellevue and fifth-seeded Saint Xavier (Illinois).

The Bulldogs, who earned the automatic bid after winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament, will be making their third appearance in the NAIA Tournament, and all three have come under coach Ryan Dupic, who took over seven years ago.

Doane (35-17-1) will play in the Central Methodist pool in O'Fallon, Missouri.

The Tigers earned the fifth seed and will open against fourth-seeded McPherson (Kansas). The winner will play top-seeded Central Methodist.

