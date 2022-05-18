Concordia to face Bellevue in NAIA bracket championship; Doane knocked out in Lewiston

Concordia won two elimination games Wednesday in the Bellevue bracket of the opening round of the NAIA baseball tournament to advance to the championship against the host Bruins.

The Bulldogs first beat Judson (Illinois) 8-1, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning on Jaidan Quinn's two-run homer and Tanner Tompkins' three-run homer. They also scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Christian Gutierrez pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and allowing five hits, losing his shutout with two outs in the ninth.

Concordia held on to beat Tabor (Kansas) 7-5 in the second game, again relying on a big inning. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs tied it on Ty Nekoliczak's RBI double and Jayden Adams' sacrifice fly. After loading the bases with two outs, Quinn struck again, with his grand slam putting the Bulldogs ahead for good.

The Bulldogs, now 3-1 in Bellevue, take on the 2-0 Bruins in the championship at 11 a.m. Thursday. A victory by the GPAC Tournament champions would force a second game.

Doane saw its season come to a close in the Lewiston, Idaho, bracket in a 9-3 loss to British Columbia. The Thunderbirds scored four runs in both the first and second innings to take control. The Tigers scored their runs in the eighth inning on an RBI single from Justin Nevells and a fielding error that let in two runs. The GPAC regular-season champions end their season at 38-14.

