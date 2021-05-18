Concordia pitcher Fosgett, Doane coach Oltmans earn top GPAC honors

Concordia's Jake Fosgett was named Great Plains Athletic Conference pitcher of the year, and Doane's Josh Oltmans was named the league's top coach.

Fosgett was one of five players to land on the all-GPAC first team for Concordia, which swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships.

Freshman second baseman and Waverly graduate Jay Adams, junior outfielder Keaton Candor, freshman outfielder Joey Grabanski and senior designated hitter Beau Dorman also were named to the first team for the Bulldogs.

Doane had three players on the first team — sophomore first baseman Lukas White, senior third baseman and Lincoln Northeast graduate Talon Little, and junior outfielder and Arlington grad Andy Theiler.

Fosgett is 9-0 with a 1.36 earned-run average. Teams are only hitting .154 against him.

Oltmans, in his fifth season, led Doane to the NAIA Tournament. The Tigers, who were picked to finish seventh in the GPAC preseason poll, tied with Concordia for first place in the regular-season standings and finished runners-up in the GPAC Tournament.

Mount Marty catcher Billy Hancock was named the GPAC player of the year. The Wahoo graduate hit .429 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs while slugging .844.

