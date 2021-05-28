Concordia drops opener in NAIA College World Series

Concordia's first-ever appearance in the NAIA College World Series began with defeat. The Bulldogs are not out of it just yet.

Indiana Southeast held off the Bulldogs 4-2 during the first day of the tournament Friday in Lewiston, Idaho.

Concordia (42-11) will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against either Faulkner (Alabama) and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). Faulkner and Lewis-Clark State played late Friday night.

Indiana Southeast (49-14), the seventh seed, jumped to a 4-0 lead in the seventh inning on a two-run blast to center field from Marco Romero.

Concordia, the 10th seed, responded in the top of the eighth. Beau Dorman opened the inning with an infield single, Joey Grabanski followed with a single to left field and Keaton Candor loaded the bases on a single.

Two batters later, Ben Berg drove in two runs on a single up the middle.

Concordia threatened again in the top of the ninth when Dorman doubled to deep left with two outs. But Cade Reynolds struck out Grabanski on three pitches to end the game.

Concordia ace pitcher Jake Fosgett struggled to get past the fourth inning. He struck out five, but walked four and threw 83 pitches in 3 2/3 innings.