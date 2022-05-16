Concordia drops first game in NAIA baseball tournament

The Concordia baseball team proved last week it isn't afraid of elimination games.

Now, the Bulldogs have a chance to double down — with higher stakes.

Concordia fell 5-1 to Judson (Illinois) in the opening game of the NAIA Tournament in the Bellevue regional Monday in Omaha.

Joey Grabanski's RBI single in the seventh inning was all a hot Concordia offense could muster against Judson, which leaned on ace Brandon Callender. The right-hander allowed just one run on six hits through seven innings.

After scoring a run in the second inning, Judson scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth. Benjamin Nelson had two RBI hits and Alec Spang added another.

Concordia (36-16) won five consecutive elimination games to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament last week. The Bulldogs secured an automatic bid by defeating Jamestown in 10 innings in the GPAC championship game last Monday.

The Bulldogs reached the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history last season. They will have to win three (or four) straight games to return to Idaho.

Concordia will play Central Methodist (Missouri) at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

