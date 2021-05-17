Concordia, Bellevue open NAIA tournament play with victories; Doane drops opener

Concordia picked up win No. 199 for Ryan Dupic on Monday in the opening round of the NAIA baseball tournament in Omaha.

The Bulldogs defeated MidAmerica Nazarene 4-2 behind three RBIs from Ben Berg in the Bellevue Bracket. Berg hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in the fifth.

The Bulldogs also had ace pitcher Jake Fosgett back on the mound. Fosgett, who did not pitch in the GPAC Tournament, tossed five innings and struck out seven.

Bellevue also picked up a pair of complete-game victories.

McCrane Pledger struck out six and allowed just five hits in an 8-3 win against Saint Xavier (Illinois). Corey Jackson added a 16-strikeout performance in the Bruins' 4-2 victory over Oklahoma Science & Arts as Bellevue. Jackson tossed 126 pitches and allowed just three walks.

Doane lost to McPherson (Kansas) 7-2 in the O'Fallon bracket, where the Tigers struck out 11 times. Lukas White led the Tigers with three hits.

