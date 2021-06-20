College World Series glance: Michaels, Abbott lead Virginia past Vols 6-0 in CWS opener

OMAHA — Logan Michaels gave his dad one of the greatest Father's Day gifts imaginable Sunday.

In his first College World Series at-bat, the light-hitting catcher for Virginia homered for the first time this season. Jeff Michaels, a three-year pancreatic cancer survivor, was there to see his son do it — and more — in the Cavaliers' 6-0 victory over Tennessee.

After the game, television cameras showed a beaming Jeff Michaels holding the treasured ball in the stands behind the Virginia dugout.

“For someone to bring him the home run ball, and obviously for it to happen on Father's Day and at the College World Series — definitely a special moment for our family and for my dad and I,” Logan said.

Logan Michaels hit Chad Dallas’ hanging breaking ball out to left in the second inning for only his second homer in 343 at-bats since he joined the Cavaliers in 2019. His RBI single to center began a four-run seventh inning, and he singled and scored the Cavs’ final run in the ninth.